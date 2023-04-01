FIA drops compliance probe into F1 power couple Toto and Susie Wolff

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. FIA drops compliance probe into F1 power couple Toto and Susie Wolff
FIA drops compliance probe into F1 power couple Toto and Susie Wolff
Susie and Toto Wolff
Susie and Toto Wolff
Reuters
Formula One's governing body shelved a probe of F1 power couple Toto and Susie Wolff on Thursday, saying it was satisfied with existing compliance measures and was not investigating any individual.

The FIA caused a stir on Tuesday when it announced it was looking into media speculation about a potential conflict of interest and the transfer of confidential information.

While the governing body did not name any individual, Mercedes F1 and Susie Wolff responded with statements defending their team principal and his wife, who runs the all-female F1 Academy series.

The F1 Academy is supported by all the 10 F1 teams and Susie Wolff reports directly to Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

Teams put on a public show of support on Wednesday with coordinated statements denying they had made any official complaints.

A report in Business F1 magazine had claimed some team principals had raised concerns about possible leaks of information from private meetings.

The FIA said in its Thursday statement it was satisfied Formula One Management (FOM)'s compliance management system was "robust enough to prevent any unauthorised disclosure of confidential information.

"The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individuals," it added.

"As the regulator, the FIA has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA reaffirms its commitment to integrity and fairness."

Susie Wolff had said in her statement she felt "deeply insulted" by the speculation and spoke of "intimidatory and misogynistic behaviour" focused on her marital status rather than her abilities.

Mercedes said the speculation "wrongly impinges on the integrity and compliance of our team principal."

Liberty Media-owned Formula One had expressed "complete confidence that the allegations are wrong".

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1
Related Articles
Formula 1 teams deny complaining to FIA about the Wolffs
Shanghai and Miami to host Formula One sprints for the first time in 2024
New team name may surprise, says Sauber F1 boss following Alfa Romeo departure
Show more
Motorsport
FIA compliance probe kicks up a storm in Formula One
American team Trackhouse to replace discarded RNF on MotoGP grid in 2024
Sainz's Las Vegas penalty was wrong but unavoidable, says race steward Warwick
Williams confirm Logan Sargeant to stay with F1 team for 2024 season
Hamilton admits worrying that he'd lost his touch during 2023 campaign
Formula 1 Focus: Conclusions from a 2023 season that added a new name to the GOAT debate
Most Read
Derby Week: Anderlecht vs Liege - a rivalry of different communities and Belgian complexities
Aston Villa climb to third with thrilling win over Manchester City
McTominay scores twice as Man Utd fight back to beat Chelsea
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings