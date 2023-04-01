First Las Vegas Grand Prix practice cut short, Ferrari's Leclerc fastest

First Las Vegas Grand Prix practice cut short, Ferrari's Leclerc fastest
Updated
Leclerc led the time sheet with a lap of 1:40.909
Reuters
Charles Leclerc (26) posted the fastest time in the brief first practice session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, which included just eight minutes of racing before it was halted for track repairs.

In the first test of the course along the transformed Strip, a faulty manhole cover damaged Carlos Sainz's Ferrari. The car ultimately left the course on the back of a truck but the Spaniard appeared uninjured.

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur said two-thirds of the car would need to be changed out and called the situation "unacceptable."

"What Carlos said was he hit something on track and he didn't know exactly what it was," a visibly frustrated Vasseur told reporters.

"We completely damaged the monocoque, engine and battery. It's just unacceptable."

Other team principals were quick to defend the brand new course to reporters.

"These cars are generating huge amounts of suction underneath now," said Williams Racing team principal James Vowles.

"From the picture I saw it was not something where there was a lack of diligence to it, it was an amount of force they weren't expecting.

"I'm confident we'll get everything sorted but I don't think it was at all a case of cutting corners."

McLaren CEO Zak Brown agreed.

"First we have to fix it and look back and go how did that happen. It would be unfair to say corners were cut. It's happened before in Baku and in Sportscar racing back in Montreal."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff lashed out at a reporter who asked how the cancelled practice was not a "black eye" for F1. "That's completely ridiculous," Wolff said.

"How can you even dare to talk bad about an event that sets the new standards for everything, and you're speaking about a ... drain cover that's been undone. It's happened before, it's nothing."

Alpine said Esteban Ocon's chassis would also need to be replaced due to suspected damage from the cover, and FIA said it would check all of the covers along the 3.8-mile street circuit on the famed Las Vegas Strip.

Leclerc led the time sheet with a lap of 1:40.909, followed by the Haas duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

FIA said it would need to check all of the other manhole covers along the 3.8-mile course, a potentially time consuming process.

Fans packed into the stands to see the highly anticipated track in action during its debut were disappointed as was American Logan Sargeant, the only driver who did not make it out on the track.

"Well... that was fun," the Williams driver posted on X.

A second practice session is scheduled to take place later in the night on Thursday and conclude early Friday morning.

Mentions
Leclerc CharlesSainz Carlos Jr.Ocon EstebanHulkenberg NicoMagnussen KevinSargeant LoganMotorsportFormula 1
