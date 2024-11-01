Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Former F1 champion Damon Hill doubles down on Verstappen criticism over driving style

Former F1 champion Damon Hill doubles down on Verstappen criticism over driving style

Reuters
Max Verstappen ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen ahead of the Brazilian Grand PrixReuters / Amanda Perobelli
Retired world champion Damon Hill (64) doubled down on criticism of Max Verstappen (27) on Friday, a day after Red Bull's Formula One leader hit back at the Briton's earlier comments about his driving.

"Yes, I do. I think he's using fear and intimidation,' the 1996 world champion, now a pundit for Sky Sports television, said when asked at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix if he stood by his words.

Hill said after last Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix that Verstappen was using the car as a weapon and accused him of "Dick Dastardly stuff" - a reference to the 1960s Wacky Races cartoon villain.

Verstappen responded that he was a triple champion, knew what he was doing and did not listen to "very annoying" people who were "a bit biased" and seeking to stir things up.

He was twice penalised in Mexico for forcing his McLaren title rival Lando Norris wide and going off and gaining an advantage.

Hill said Verstappen regarded his tactics as a gamble that sometimes paid off.

"As he says, he knows what he's doing but is it right? And is it fair?," asked Hill. "We shouldn't be condoning driving cars off the track."

Verstappen is 47 points clear of British rival Norris with four rounds and 120 points still to be won, but the McLaren driver has been whittling away the lead and finished second in Mexico to the champion's sixth place.

Hill said Verstappen had been consistent from the day he arrived in Formula One and "using what was regarded as dangerous tactics.

"When he makes a point about individuals, it's not individuals," he added. "It's almost universal disapproval. That's the point.

"It's not a vendetta against Max, it's simply the people who watch the racing want it to be conducted in a reasonable and fair way."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Sky that Verstappen's first penalty was very harsh, although he understood the second one.

"Max will always go for the gap, he'll always be hard at the apex of a corner," he added.

"Max has been racing for 20 years now, (taking) the inside line and going for the apex, he's controlling the corner at that point. That's what he would have done throughout his career."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingMax VerstappenLando NorrisFormula 1
Related Articles
Lando Norris fastest in sole practice for Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Title contender Norris expecting cleaner battle in Brazil as F1 season heats up
Red Bull's Verstappen hits back at critics ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
Show more
Motorsport
Max Verstappen to take five-place grid penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix
Ollie Bearman to stand in for unwell Kevin Magnussen at Haas for Friday running
MotoGP season finale scheduled for Valencia cancelled due to floods
Max Verstappen backs Gabriel Bortoleto for Sauber seat in 2025
Bagnaia fastest in practice in Malaysia ahead of title rival Martin
Updated
'I'm not here to make friends,' says Lawson after fall-out with Perez at Mexican GP
Most Read
De Gea delivers as Fiorentina edge Genoa to move into Serie A's top four
Alcaraz dumped out of Paris Masters by 18th-ranked Humbert in third round
Sporting's Ruben Amorim named new Manchester United head coach from mid-November
MotoGP riders call for season finale in Valencia to be postponed due to deadly floods

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings