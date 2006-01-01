Former Mercedes F1 engine chief Andy Cowell joins Aston Martin

Former Mercedes Formula One engine boss Andy Cowell (55) is joining Aston Martin as group chief executive in place of Martin Whitmarsh, the Silverstone-based team said on Tuesday.

Cowell will start on October 1st, reporting to the team's co-owner and executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, with Whitmarsh handing over responsibility before the end of the year.

The Briton was managing director of Mercedes AMG GPP (High Performance Powertrains) during a period of dominance for Mercedes who won a record eight successive constructors' championships.

A key man also in the success of seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, he stepped down in July 2020 and moved to a consulting role.

Aston Martin are switching from Mercedes engines to Honda, currently the suppliers of world champions Red Bull, from 2026 when the sport enters a new era with changed engine and aerodynamic regulations.

"F1 has always been my competitive passion, and I am joining Aston Martin Aramco at an exciting time with the imminent completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a full works team with our strategic partners Honda and Aramco," Cowell said in a statement.

Stroll, whose son Lance drives for Aston Martin alongside double world champion Fernando Alonso, said the engineer was joining at a crucial time.

"Together with our works partnership with Honda, the commitment from our title partner Aramco and Andy’s leadership we are on track to become a world championship winning team," he added.

"Andy has my full backing and will have every resource available to win."

Whitmarsh hailed Cowell as "an incredible asset" and said he would be stepping away to focus on other projects.