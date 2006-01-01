Formula One rules out awarding points beyond 10th place

Formula One has had its current scoring system since 2010

Formula One will retain the existing points system rather than rewarding more finishers beyond the top 10, the governing FIA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Formula One commission, which includes all teams and key stakeholders, deferred in April a decision on whether to award points more widely.

The FIA said the commission, chaired by Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali and FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis, had met again in London and agreed unanimously there would be no change.

After 13 of 24 races, all teams but Sauber have scored.

The top four are well ahead of the rest while Aston Martin, RB and Haas form a second group in fifth to seventh with the remaining three teams much further adrift.

The meeting also agreed to increase minimum weights for car and driver by two kilograms in the interest of driver wellbeing.

Pre-season testing in 2026 will feature nine test days spread across three events.