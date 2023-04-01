Formula One to postpone anticipated tyre blanket ban until after 2024 season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Formula One to postpone anticipated tyre blanket ban until after 2024 season
Formula One to postpone anticipated tyre blanket ban until after 2024 season
The Red Bull team in action
The Red Bull team in action
Reuters
Formula One will postpone a much-discussed ban on tyre heating blankets until after the 2024 season, the governing FIA said on Friday.

The proposed ban was aimed at reducing energy consumption and helping the sport reach environmental sustainability targets.

The blankets heat slick tyres for two hours before a session to improve grip when coming out of the pitlane.

The FIA's Formula One Commission, which includes teams, said after a meeting at the Belgian Grand Prix that further tests would be carried out into 2025.

Tests have been carried out this year, with some drivers saying more work was needed.

"We did a test recently with Pirelli and I think they've made good progress but there was a collective decision that it's not quite ready for 2024," Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports television.

The commission agreed to explore ways of equalising engine performance between the existing four manufacturers, with development frozen since last year and Renault believed to be at a disadvantage.

"The FIA has been analysing the PU (power unit) performance of the cars during the first half of 2023, and concluded that there is one such notable performance gap between competitors," it said.

Approval was given for pre-season testing to take place outside of Europe next year, less than 10 days before the season-opener, and it will be held in Bahrain from February 21st-23rd.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1
Related Articles
Team boss Szafnauer to leave Alpine after Belgian Grand Prix, Fry to join Williams
Updated
Carlos Sainz fastest in wet Belgian Grand Prix practice ahead of Oscar Piastri
Verstappen set for five place grid penalty in Belgium after Red Bull gearbox change
Show more
Motorsport
Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen's five-place grid penalty
Updated
New boss wants quiet Formula E to make more noise off track despite being quiet on it
Formula E's Hughes sets indoor world speed record inside London's EXCeL Centre
Lewis Hamilton trusts in FIA over Belgian Grand Prix safety ahead of this weekend
Diego Ioverno replaces departing Laurent Mekies as Ferrari's F1 sporting director
Spa star Max Verstappen wants eighth win in row before Dutch homecoming
All 10 Formula One teams to nominate female drivers for next year's Academy series
Red Bull aiming to break further records at the Belgian Grand Prix
Porsche extend Formula E commitment by two years to 2026
Max Verstappen has Lewis Hamilton's number but probably not for much longer
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ahli sign Riyad Mahrez, Ousmane Dembele on his way to Paris
Unconvincing England hang on against Denmark to stand on verge of knockout stages
Which players and managers have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer?
Juventus excluded from Europa Conference League by UEFA, Chelsea investigated

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |