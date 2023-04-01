Formula One to race in Austria until 2030 after extended agreement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Formula One to race in Austria until 2030 after extended agreement
Formula One to race in Austria until 2030 after extended agreement
The Red Bull Ring has become a fan favourite in recent years
The Red Bull Ring has become a fan favourite in recent years
Reuters
Austria's Red Bull Ring will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2030 after the sport announced a contract extension on Sunday.

The race in Spielberg is a home one for the energy drinks company that owns two of Formula One's 10 teams in champions Red Bull Racing and Italy-based AlphaTauri.

Both sides agreed a four-year extension to 2027 only last March.

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali (58) said the latest extension was a tribute to the "vision and passion" of Red Bull's late co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who died last October.

"The race in Austria is a big favourite for the drivers and all our fans and we are looking forward to many years of excitement and action that are ahead of us," he added in a statement.

Sunday's announcement puts Austria ahead of other European circuits in terms of contract longevity.

Elsewhere, Bahrain has a deal to 2036, Melbourne to 2035, Saudi Arabia and Qatar to at least 2032, Miami to 2031 and Abu Dhabi to 2030.

The Austrian race returned to the calendar in 2014 after an 11 year absence.

Red Bull have won every race so far this season and nine in a row including the last round of 2022.

The team of double world champion Max Verstappen (25) and Mexican Sergio Perez (33) celebrated their 100th win in Formula One in Canada last month.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Austrian Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Defiant Sergio Perez hit back at critics after finishing second in Austrian sprint race
Max Verstappen dominates to win soggy Austrian F1 sprint race
Updated
Max Verstappen takes pole position for Austrian Grand Prix sprint race
Show more
Motorsport
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix with ease
Stewards reject McLaren's Canadian GP review request
Dutch teenager Dilano van't Hoff dies in crash at Spa
McLaren seek review of Lando Norris' Canadian GP penalty
Horner says Sergio Perez still has Red Bull's full support after horror qualifying
Max Verstappen takes his fourth pole in a row ahead of Charles Leclerc
Williams complete top management structure with chief technical head
Horner dismisses Mercedes' Hamilton's rule change suggestion amid Red Bull dominance
Red Bull boss Christian Horner happy to see Daniel Ricciardo back to old self
Max Verstappen fastest in Austrian GP practice ahead of Ferrari duo
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Atalanta reject Man United bid for Hojlund, Barcelona fight Real Madrid for Guler
Israel see off co-hosts Georgia on penalties to make U21 Euros semis
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas retires to take up coaching