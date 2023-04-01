George Russell's Brazil retirement no problem for last two F1 races

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. George Russell's Brazil retirement no problem for last two F1 races
George Russell's Brazil retirement no problem for last two F1 races
George Russel retired on lap 57 of 71
George Russel retired on lap 57 of 71
Reuters
George Russell's (25) engine-related retirement from last Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix will have no knock-on effects for the last two races of the Formula One season, Mercedes said in a team debrief on Wednesday.

The Briton was retired at Interlagos as a precaution after rising temperatures in the power unit risked failure and wider damage to the car.

Mercedes head of trackside performance Riccardo Musconi said Russell was always scheduled to have a different power unit for Las Vegas and the Abu Dhabi season-ender.

"To avoid a possible fire and damage to other parts of the car, the logical conclusion was to retire the car," he added.

"He will be on a different power unit for the final two races so there is no issue from that point of view."

Mercedes suffered a dismal weekend at Interlagos, their worst of the season after arriving with hopes of repeating last year's one-two win. Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton (38) was eighth.

That 2022 Interlagos victory remains the once-dominant former champions' most recent, with Red Bull winning 19 of 20 races so far this season and Ferrari the other.

Musconi said Hamilton's disqualification from second place in last month's US Grand Prix in Austin for excessive wear of the under-car plank might have contributed to the lack of pace, without being the determining factor.

"We were perhaps too conservative with the ride heights after Austin," he explained. "Part of the answer may be there, but we don't think that explains the full picture as we saw it unfolding at the weekend."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Russell GeorgeHamilton Lewis
Related Articles
Formula 1 Focus: Alonso and Perez get much-needed boosts in Brazil, Mercedes fall apart
Mercedes F1 boss Wolff admits car does not deserve to win a race after poor Brazil showing
Lewis Hamilton counting down the days to be free of his car after poor sprint race
Show more
Motorsport
Formula 1 stewards defer Haas review hearing from Wednesday to Thursday
Red Bull, Aston Martin and Williams summoned by Formula One in Haas hearing
Verstappen now officially the most dominant driver ever across a single season
Brazilian police arrest 10 fugitives trying to enter Sao Paulo's F1 race
McLaren's Lando Norris says second is as good as he can get for time being
Sao Paulo GP organisers summoned to stewards after track invasion
World champion Verstappen wins in Sao Paulo as Alonso holds off Perez
Most Read
Sevilla manager Diego Alonso wants to avenge 'unfair' Arsenal defeat
Haaland poised to break another scoring record, Stones facing long absence
Haaland's halftime shirt swap with Young Boys skipper raises eyebrows
OPINION: VAR is rapidly becoming one of English football's biggest problems

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings