Haas F1 to continue with Ferrari engines until 2028

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Haas F1 to continue with Ferrari engines until 2028

Haas F1 to continue with Ferrari engines until 2028

Haas' Nico Hulkenberg during practice at the British Grand Prix
Haas' Nico Hulkenberg during practice at the British Grand PrixReuters
Haas will continue to use Ferrari engines until the end of the 2028 Formula One season, the American-owned team said on Tuesday.

The team recently announced the signing of Ferrari reserve Oliver Bearman as one of their drivers for 2025.

Haas have used Ferrari engines since they came into the sport in 2016 in close collaboration with the Italian constructor.

Formula One is entering a new era in 2026 with changed power unit regulations and the extended agreement provides long-term stability.

Haas are seventh in the constructors' standings ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, round 13 of the 24-race season.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1
Related Articles
Brother of Michael Schumacher comes out as gay in social media post
Formula 1 announces the six sprint races for the 2025 season
Former Haas boss Steiner casts doubt on Magnussen's future
Show more
Motorsport
MotoGP cancels Kazakhstan race with Misano getting extra round
Enrico Cardile joins Aston Martin Formula 1 team from Ferrari
Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile hands in notice with immediate effect
Pressure mounting on Red Bull's Sergio Perez after another blank weekend
Formula 1 Focus: Hamilton returns to winning ways in a Silverstone classic
Lando Norris blames himself for wrong decisions despite podium finish at Silverstone
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Downes signs for Southampton
'I will give my all': Kylian Mbappe officially unveiled as Real Madrid player
Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after eight years in charge
Copa América Team of the Tournament: Messi impresses but James the star man

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings