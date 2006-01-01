Hamilton backs F1 Grand Prix in Africa amid Rwanda talks

Lewis Hamilton believes the time is right for a Grand Prix in Africa

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (39) on Thursday gave his "100 per cent" backing to a Grand Prix in Africa, with Formula 1 bosses poised for talks over staging a race in Rwanda.

"Why are we not on that continent?" Hamilton asked when quizzed about including an African stop on the Grand Prix circuit.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali has set up a meeting next month with representatives from Rwanda, who have put forward a "serious" proposal.

Africa has not hosted a Grand Prix since 1993 in South Africa, but Domenicali said F1 bosses needed to weigh up several factors.

"We want to go to Africa, but we need to have the right investment, and the right strategic plan," Domenicali told Motorsport.com.

But Hamilton said it was "100% the right time" to bring racing to Africa.

"We can't be adding races in other locations and continue to ignore Africa, which the rest of the world just takes from. No one gives anything to Africa," said Hamilton.

"I think having a Grand Prix there will really be able to highlight just how great the place is and bring in tourism and all sorts of things," he added.

Hamilton told reporters he had been working behind the scenes and had spoken to officials in Rwanda - "one of my favourite places I've ever been to" - and South Africa.

He said he was "still digesting" a trip he took over the Formula 1 summer break through Africa, including visiting refugee camps with the UNHCR organisation.

"If you don't see it and experience it or speak to someone who's been seriously affected by it, you couldn't even imagine," he said of the refugees' plight.

He said the trip had given him food for thought about how he could help after his F1 career. But for now, the priority is getting the motorsport circus to stop in Africa.

"The current excuse is that maybe there's not a track that's ready, but there is at least one track that's ready there," he insisted.

"In the short term, we should just get on that track and have that as part of the calendar and then work on building out something even more."