James Key joins Alfa Romeo F1 team as technical director

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. James Key joins Alfa Romeo F1 team as technical director
James Key joins Alfa Romeo F1 team as technical director
James Key left McLaren in March
James Key left McLaren in March
Profimedia
Sauber-run Alfa Romeo, which will race as the Audi Formula One team from 2026, announced the return of James Key as technical director on Wednesday.

The Briton, who left McLaren in March and was technical director at Sauber from 2010-12, will start at Hinwil on September 1 as replacement for Jan Monchaux.

The move reunites Key with former McLaren principal Andreas Seidl, now the Sauber Group chief executive heading up the transition to Audi.

Seidl said Key's appointment was a "crucial step" in the process.

"He has an outstanding amount of experience in the sport, not just as technical director, but also in various other roles within the technical organisation of a team," he said.

"He will lead the transformation process of the technical side of the team, giving us the tools and direction we need to tackle the future."

Key left McLaren in a restructuring after the former champions failed to score a point in the first two races of the season.

After starting out at Jordan, and staying with that team as they transformed into Midland, Spyker and Force India, Key also had stints at Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) before joining McLaren in 2019.

"I am looking forward to leading the technical side of the team at one of the most critical junctures of its long history as we head towards a new and exciting future," he said.

"We know it will require time, effort and perseverance, and the dividends from this work will only arrive over the next two seasons and beyond, but we have a journey ahead of us and a roadmap to follow which I am eager to get started."

Monchaux's future role was not mentioned but he worked for Ferrari from 2010-12, with that team now run by his former boss at Sauber Fred Vasseur.

Vasseur said in April that Ferrari were recruiting "massively".

Mentions
MotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
Three things learned from Spanish Grand Prix as Red Bull start to streak ahead
Perez need not put pressure on himself, says Horner after he loses ground in F1 title race
Carlos Sainz admits Barcelona track exposed Ferrari's weaknesses
Show more
Motorsport
Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James to flag away centenary Le Mans 24 Hours race
George Russell gets in a sweat about rain in Spain despite podium finish
Max Verstappen wins comfortably in Spain to continue title push and Red Bull domination
Maximilian Guenther secures Maserati's first win in Formula E
Thierry Neuville takes his first win of the season in Sardinia
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner reprimanded for calling F1 stewards 'laymen'
Thierry Neuville leads in Sardinia after Sebastien Ogier crashes out
Fernando Alonso targets top five in front of his Spanish home fans
Mercedes drivers blame qualifying contact on miscommunication
Charles Leclerc blames 'weird' handling for qualifying nightmare in Spain
Most Read
Stefanos Tsitsipas says Carlos Alcaraz 'biggest obstacle' ahead of quarter-final showdown
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema to Al-Ittihad confirmed with Messi next on Saudi radar
Inter Milan bidding for Champions League glory despite off-field problems
Manchester City must disregard history in Champions League final, says Guardiola