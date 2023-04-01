Lewis Hamilton says next six months are crucial for Mercedes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Lewis Hamilton says next six months are crucial for Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton says next six months are crucial for Mercedes
Hamilton managed to finish ahead of Sainz but was beaten by Leclerc
Hamilton managed to finish ahead of Sainz but was beaten by Leclerc
Reuters
An exhausted Lewis Hamilton (38) wrestled his Mercedes to fifth place in the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday and said the team faced their biggest Formula One development challenge in coming months.

The seven-time world champion, who has not won a race since 2021 and is now 38, said he was fighting hard for the team to finish second overall but major improvements had to come next season.

"It's tough on weekends like this, particularly when the car is such a handful," he said. "The car felt just the same as last year, it's bouncing and sliding."

Hamilton managed to finish ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz but was beaten by the Italian team's Charles Leclerc and both McLarens. Teammate George Russell finished seventh.

He said Mercedes had taken the drivers' opinions on board.

"I think all the points that George and I give have been fully listened to," he told Sky Sports television at Suzuka.

"I have no idea where the car is going to be next year but we are a long, long way away.

"The next six months has to be the greatest six months of development that we've ever, ever had to close that gap, to be really banging on the door," said the Briton.

With Mercedes-powered McLaren finishing second and third with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, Hamilton said Mercedes needed to take a good look.

"We can't turn a blind eye to that. We've got to look at what they've done and go in that direction. That is the direction. But I truly believe my team can do it," he said.

"We've always been great at putting downforce on the car, it's just that with the way our car currently works, adding downforce isn't working - it just makes it bounce more.

"Hopefully with the change in philosophy we will be back to where the team deserve because this is a world championship team," he added.

Mentions
Hamilton LewisSainz Carlos Jr.Leclerc CharlesMotorsportFormula 1Japanese Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Red Bull take constructors' title as Verstappen wins Japan Grand Prix
Updated
Max Verstappen completes Japanese Grand Prix practice sweep
Verstappen makes statement of intent at Suzuka after Singapore shock
Show more
Motorsport
Christian Horner confesses repeating Red Bull success is 'almost impossible'
Oscar Piastri happy to debut on the Max Verstappen 'podcast' after podium finish
Bezzecchi wins Indian Grand Prix as Bagnaia crash opens up championship
Updated
Red Bull operating on another level thanks to the Max factor
Jorge Martin wins Indian GP sprint after Marco Bezzecchi crashes on first turn
Happy McLaren boss offers to fly Piastri's mum to Japan after front row qualifying
'Go suck on an egg': Verstappen hits back at Red Bull's doubters after Suzuka pole
Max Verstappen takes pole in Japan Grand Prix with a 'mighty' lap
Most Read
Ireland edge out South Africa in spectacular Paris showdown
Football Tracker: Newcastle take on Sheffield United, Madrid readies for derby
Barcelona launch late three-goal comeback to break Celta Vigo hearts
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings