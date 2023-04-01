Lewis Hamilton would support peaceful protest at British Grand Prix

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Lewis Hamilton would support peaceful protest at British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton would support peaceful protest at British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton during a press conference at the British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton during a press conference at the British Grand Prix
Reuters
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (38) said he would support a peaceful protest at the British Grand Prix this weekend as Formula One drivers voiced fears of environmental activists invading the track.

Six Just Stop Oil campaigners ran on to the track after an opening-lap crash at last year's race and the same group has disrupted cricket, horse racing, rugby, snooker and tennis in recent months.

Protesters scattered orange powder on the outfield at Lord's during the second Ashes cricket test in June and interrupted play on the third day of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Asked at Silverstone whether he would support a protest that did not involve a track invasion, Hamilton, who has previously expressed sympathy with the cause, replied: "Yes. I support peaceful protests."

The Mercedes driver said everyone "was naturally hoping that we've learnt a lot from last year's experience and that won't happen this weekend.

"I believe we have 100 more marshals this weekend, which are there to be supportive and make sure this doesn't happen as well.

"At least from my perspective and my team's we are very focused on sustainability, we believe in what people are fighting for and we are making those changes as a sport.

"But safety is key. We don't want to be put in harm's way and we don't want to put anyone else in harm's way. So if there was to be one (a protest) we hope that it's not on track."

Williams driver Alex Albon (27) said there was "quite a high chance of something happening this weekend" and it was a concern.

"I think a pitch invasion is one thing but obviously with cars and moving parts it gets a bit more dangerous," said the Thai. "We just have to be prepared for it."

Organisers expect a capacity crowd of 150,000 on race Sunday.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1British Grand Prix Formula 1Hamilton LewisAlbon Alexander
Related Articles
Red Bull ready to equal McLaren's 11 wins in a row at Silverstone
Results upended at Austrian GP after nine drivers penalised for exceeding track limits
Max Verstappen takes his fourth pole in a row ahead of Charles Leclerc
Show more
Motorsport
Drivers want more done for visibility in wet Formula One races
Max Verstappen feels 24 races a year is too many ahead of lengthened 2024 season
Lewis Hamilton confident Brad Pitt can take Formula One to new heights
F1 teams seek British government help with post-Brexit issues
Pierre Gasly calls for action after Dutch teenager Van't Hoff's death at Spa
Formula One set for a Saturday start and record 24 races in 2024
High court dismisses environmental claims against Dutch Formula One GP
Lando Norris hopes to be top Brit at Silverstone after encouraging Austrian GP
McLaren driver Lando Norris warns protestors not to risk lives at British GP
Austrian GP track limits chaos will not happen again, says McLaren boss Brown
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Skriniar signing from Inter Milan, Guler joins Real
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas and Murray all square in third set, Pegula flies past Busca
Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test
Five-star Spain hammer Ukraine to set up Euro U21 final against England