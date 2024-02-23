Loose drain cover halts F1 pre-season testing for second successive day

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Loose drain cover halts F1 pre-season testing for second successive day
Loose drain cover halts F1 pre-season testing for second successive day
Drivers have only a day and a half of pre-season testing each
Drivers have only a day and a half of pre-season testing each
Reuters
Formula One's pre-season testing was halted for a second successive day on Friday by a loose drain cover at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit.

The track action resumed after repairs at Turn 11 with the usual lunch break dropped and the session scheduled to run until 7pm local time (17:00 CET).

Testing came to a halt on Thursday when Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ran over the loose cover, and the floor of the latter's car had to be replaced.

On Friday, Red Bull's Sergio Perez dislodged a different drain cover at the same turn with 27 minutes on the clock, again bringing out the red flags and further track repairs after an inspection.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz had been fastest before the latest suspension, with the Spaniard also topping the timesheets on Thursday.

Drivers have only a day and a half of pre-season testing each, with three days allocated in total for teams to test with one car each. Some have said three days is insufficient for getting to grips with the highly sophisticated new cars.

The first race of the season is at the same Bahrain circuit on Saturday next week.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1
Related Articles
Albon hopes Williams hit the ground jogging, if not running in upcoming F1 season
Horner hits back at McLaren's Zak Brown in row over Red Bull's two-team ownership
Ferrari bounce back from drain cover damage to go fastest on second day of F1 testing
Updated
Show more
Motorsport
Hamilton says Ferrari will be a new chapter in his Formula 1 story
Lewis Hamilton admits Red Bull are still 'out in the distance' ahead of new season
New Mercedes feels nicer to drive, says Russell after opening day of testing
Max Verstappen back on top as Red Bull dominate first day of testing in Bahrain
Mercedes say Antonelli will be on F1 grid soon, refuse to rule out giving him 2025 seat
Wolff says Horner allegations are 'an issue for all of Formula 1', calls for transparency
Most Read
All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kalinskaya in Dubai, Rublev stunned by Mensik in Doha
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen draw tricky Europa League round-of-16 opponents
Coco Gauff 'fuelled' to comeback victory by row with umpire in Dubai

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings