Max Verstappen fastest in first Spanish GP practice

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Max Verstappen fastest in first Spanish GP practice
Max Verstappen fastest in first Spanish GP practice
Verstappen leads closest rival Perez by 39 points after winning four of six races
Verstappen leads closest rival Perez by 39 points after winning four of six races
Reuters
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen (25) led Sergio Perez (33) by a huge margin in a Red Bull one-two in first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Friday.

The Dutch's best lap of one minute and 14.606 seconds on soft tyres at a circuit that has gone back to the layout last used in 2006, was 0.768 quicker than Mexican Perez.

Verstappen, who took his first F1 win at the circuit in 2016 and also won last year, leads closest rival Perez by 39 points after winning four of six races.

Red Bull have won all six so far.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon, fresh from third place in Monaco last Sunday, was best of the rest despite shedding some rear bodywork in the hour-long session on a hot afternoon but 0.812 off the pace.

Nyck de Vries was a surprise fourth for Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly and home hero Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin.

Ferrari introduced a new look upgraded car but Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were eighth and ninth with Mercedes' George Russell, who had been trying out prototype Pirelli tyres for much of the session, 10th.

Leclerc ran the old design and Sainz the new bodywork as Ferrari conducted a comparison.

The top teams were all running with sensors and fluorescent 'flow-vis' paint early in the session as they sought aerodynamic data.

Several drivers also complained about the bumpy approach to the final corner.

Mentions
Verstappen MaxMotorsportSainz CarlosOcon EstebanGasly PierreAlonso FernandoLeclerc CharlesRussell GeorgeFormula 1
Related Articles
Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from ninth on the grid in Red Bull one-two
Red Bull's red-hot Verstappen top, Ferrari's Sainz crashes in Monaco Grand Prix practice
Lots of sporting buzz in Miami but can F1 deliver?
Show more
Motorsport
Haas boss Steiner says Hulkenberg penalty shows Formula One needs pro stewards
Lance Stroll has just been unlucky, says Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso
Max Verstappen feels Red Bull winning every race of the season is possible but unlikely
Lewis Hamilton sees Spanish Grand Prix as a perfect test for Mercedes
Monaco gave Mercedes insight into Red Bull's car, says technical director Allison
Fernando Alonso eyes first win in a decade at blockbuster Spanish Grand Prix
Mick Schumacher to return to Formula 1 track to test for Mercedes in Spain
Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso back at the scene where they first and last won
Fred Vasseur rejects 'harsh' criticism of Ferrari's Monaco pace
McLaren recruit Red Bull's engineering head Rob Marshall
Most Read
Nikola Jokic is one in a million and he now stands on the brink of NBA greatness
PSG say Saturday's game against Clermont to be last for Messi 'this season'
Transfer News LIVE: Lingard leaves Forest as Mac Allister closes in on Liverpool switch
Haaland holds no fear for Manchester United, says Varane