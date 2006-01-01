Max Verstappen says yes to driving for Red Bull next year

Max Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028
Max Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028Reuters
Triple world champion Max Verstappen (26) finally said yes when asked directly whether he would be racing for Red Bull next season after previous answers fell short of absolute commitment.

Mercedes have been making overtures to the Dutchman despite the fact he has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028 and his current car has won seven of 10 races this season.

Verstappen was asked at a pre-Austrian Grand Prix news conference on Thursday whether he wanted to end speculation by confirming 100% he would be staying at the reigning Formula 1 champions.

The championship leader took another detour initially.

"I think I've said this before," he replied. "I mean, naturally of course people are talking, but it's most important just that we have a very competitive car for the future.

"At the moment of course it's very tight, but we are working very well as a team to try and improve more. For sure, I've said this already with the team, we are working and focusing on next year to try and be competitive again."

Asked if he could decide to leave if the 2025 car looked like not being the best, Verstappen said that was not how the sport worked.

"I have a long contract with the team, I’m very happy where I’m at and, like I said before, we’re focusing also already on next year with things that we can implement on the car," he added.

"So, I guess that should say enough of where I’m driving next year."

The reply failed to satisfy reporters fully, in a sport where answers are carefully worded to cover multiple eventualities, and Verstappen faced a follow-up asking for a simple yes or no.

"You didn't get that out of my answer before?," he replied.

"OK. Yes. And that's what I said. We're already also working on next year's car. I think when you're very focused on that it means that you're also driving for the team."

