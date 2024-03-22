McLaren boss Zak Brown calls for greater transparency from FIA

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. McLaren boss Zak Brown calls for greater transparency from FIA
McLaren boss Zak Brown calls for greater transparency from FIA
Zak Brown admits F1 would struggle to move on amidst FIA controversy
Zak Brown admits F1 would struggle to move on amidst FIA controversy
Reuters
McLaren boss Zak Brown (52) called on Formula 1's governing FIA to be more transparent about its recent investigations, saying the sport would struggle to move on while questions remained unanswered.

The FIA's ethics committee cleared the governing body's President Mohammed Ben Sulayem of alleged interference into two races this week, but the FIA provided little detail about the judgements in each case and declined to comment further on them.

The FIA has also been in the spotlight over its recent conflict of interest inquiry into Susie Wolff.

Wolff, who runs the all-female F1 Academy support series, said on Wednesday she had launched legal action against the governing body.

Brown said the cases were all very serious situations.

"I think we're living in 2024, not 1984, which means total transparency," he told reporters at the team principals' press conference at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.

"I think everyone should welcome transparency.

"Until all the unanswered questions are answered, people will continue to ask questions, so I don't think it's a great situation that we're in - that we're three races into the calendar and we're still talking about these issues."

The FIA did not provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters about Brown's comments, which came a day after Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton criticised the sport's authorities for having no accountability when asked about Wolff's legal action.

The new season has also been overshadowed by allegations of misconduct against Red Bull boss Christian Horner by a female employee.

Horner, who denied wrongdoing, was cleared by an independent investigation while the employee was suspended.

Media have reported the unidentified woman appealed the outcome and raised an official complaint to the FIA.

The FIA has declined to comment on the reports.

Brown acknowledged the role of confidentiality in internal investigations but said people in the sport needed to have confidence in the FIA's procedures.

"We need to have the confidence that when someone brings forward an issue that we know it's been looked into independently (and) all parties have been heard," he said.

Brown stopped short of saying he had lost confidence in the FIA's governance. Other team principals at the press conference gave strong backing to the FIA.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur said teams had no option but to have confidence in the FIA's internal investigations.

"Don't ask us to have an opinion (on individual cases)," he said.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1
Related Articles
Daniel Ricciardo not thinking about potential 2025 move to Red Bull
Carlos Sainz willing to withdraw from Australian GP if he doesn't feel good
Hamilton slams FIA's 'lack of accountability' and backs Wolff legal action
Show more
Motorsport
Williams down to one car for Australian GP after Alex Albon crash
Editors' Picks: Fiery friendlies take centre stage on big weekend for F1 and cricket
Charles Leclerc outpaces Max Verstappen in second practice for Australian GP
Toto Wolff admits set-up change on Lewis Hamilton's car backfired
Verstappen vows to see out Red Bull contract despite off-track turmoil
Susie Wolff takes legal action against FIA over conflict of interest probe
Most Read
Rampant Portugal thrash Sweden without Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Delving into the decades-long 'Jollof Derby' between Nigeria and Ghana
Zivzivadze bags brace to break Luxembourg hearts & put Georgia a game away from Euro 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings