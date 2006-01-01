Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Mercedes race engineer 'Bono' will not follow Hamilton to Ferrari next season

Mercedes race engineer 'Bono' will not follow Hamilton to Ferrari next season

Peter Bonnington with Lewis Hamilton after the British Grand Prix
Peter Bonnington with Lewis Hamilton after the British Grand Prix Reuters / Peter Cziborra
Lewis Hamilton's (39) long-time race engineer Peter Bonnington (49), generally known as 'Bono', has been given a new job at Mercedes and will not follow the seven-times Formula One world champion to Ferrari next season.

A team spokesperson said on Wednesday that the promotion, to head of race engineering, had been announced internally before the August break.

Bonnington will continue working with Hamilton until the end of the season when the British driver moves to Maranello and his third team in Formula One after starting with McLaren in 2007.

The pair have been together through Hamilton's 12 years at Mercedes and their radio exchanges, with the 'Hammer Time' call to go flat out, have become part of the language of the sport for a global television audience.

Mercedes have yet to announce Hamilton's replacement, although Andrea Kimi Antonelli is the strong favourite. The Italian turns 18 on Sunday and could take part in the following Friday's practice at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

The Formula One season resumes this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, a home race for Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingHamilton LewisFormula 1
Related Articles
Max Verstappen heads to home turf in need of a win as F1 returns from summer break
Williams announce signing of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz on a multi-year deal
Russell disqualified from Belgian GP win handing victory to teammate Hamilton
Show more
Motorsport
Thai Grand Prix to kick off 2025 and 2026 MotoGP seasons
Bagnaia keeps Martin at bay to win Austrian Grand Prix to complete weekend double
Bagnaia wins Austrian Grand Prix sprint to join Martin at top of championship
Martin smashes lap record to storm to pole at Austrian Grand Prix
Ducati's Bastianini wins British Grand Prix, Martin finishes second to lead championship
Eight-time world champion Ogier takes surprise win in Finland after Rovanpera rolls
Ducati's Bastianini wins British Grand Prix sprint, Bagnaia crashes
Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to leave at end of season
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gundogan close to Man City return, Felix back at Chelsea
World number one Jannik Sinner cleared of wrongdoing after failed drug tests
Phil Foden and Cole Palmer win PFA Player of the Year awards
Fenerbahce players facing prison time after violence during Galatasaray derby

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings