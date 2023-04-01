Sainz thanks Milan police after attempted watch theft

  4. Sainz thanks Milan police after attempted watch theft
Sainz thanks Milan police after attempted watch theft
Carlos Sainz on the podium at Monza on Sunday
Carlos Sainz on the podium at Monza on Sunday
Reuters
Ferrari Formula One driver Carlos Sainz (29) thanked Milan police after a foiled attempt to steal his watch following Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Italian and Spanish media said street robbers ran off with the Spaniard's Richard Mille watch, reportedly worth at least 300,000 euros, but were stopped and arrested with the timepiece returned.

Spanish sports daily Marca and Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport reported Sainz and a bodyguard chased the thieves and were helped by passers-by until police arrived.

The driver confirmed in an Instagram post to his 7.5 million followers that he had "experienced an unfortunate incident" in the city.

"The most important thing is that we are all OK and this will only remain as an unpleasant anecdote," said Sainz, who finished third in Sunday's race and celebrated with a throng of Ferrari fans.

"Many thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday, to the Milan police for their quick intervention and thanks for all your messages."

Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc (25) had his Richard Mille watch stolen in the Italian seaside resort of Viareggio in April last year.

That theft took place when the Formula One driver was approached by two people wearing motorcycle helmets who asked for a selfie.

McLaren's Lando Norris (23) had a limited edition watch by the same maker stolen from his wrist at London's Wembley Stadium after the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingLeclerc CharlesNorris LandoSainz Carlos Jr.Formula 1
