Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF reportedly sells McLaren stake to Bahrain

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF reportedly sells McLaren stake to Bahrain
Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF reportedly sells McLaren stake to Bahrain
The transaction will not lead to any new money being injected into McLaren
The transaction will not lead to any new money being injected into McLaren
Reuters
Bahrain's state investment fund Mumtalakat is buying preference shares and warrants worth 400 million pounds in carmaker McLaren from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Ares Management, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The transaction will not lead to any new money being injected into McLaren, the Sky News report said, adding that an announcement from Mumtalakat on the deal will come on Thursday.

The purchase will expand Mumtalakat's majority stake in McLaren group, which includes the British supercar maker as well as McLaren Racing.

In July 2021, global investment firm Ares Management and Saudi's PIF provided much of a 550 million-pound equity investment in the McLaren group.

Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund could not be reached for comment. Ares Management declined to comment, while McLaren and the PIF did not immediately respond.

In June of last year, Mumtalakat's chief executive, Khalid Al Rumaihi, told Reuters that he expected McLaren to go public in two to three years.

Mentions
MotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
Sergio Perez's seat with Red Bull safe for now, says Jenson Button
Daniel Ricciardo says racing for Red Bull again would be 'fairytale'
Red Bull think they can win every race of season but feel that competitors are catching up
Show more
Motorsport
Albon gets Driver of the Day and catches the eye of Red Bull with defensive masterclass
Max Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th win in Formula One at Canadian Grand Prix
Jorge Martin piles pressure on Francesco Bagnaia with German Grand Prix win
Marquez drops out of German GP after breaking thumb in warm-up
Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari are making their lives way too difficult
Verstappen on pole for Canadian Grand Prix after wet qualifying with Alonso on front row
Chris Horner tells Sergio Perez to stop thinking about the title and focus on driving
Jorge Martin claims second sprint win at German Grand Prix
Francesco Bagnaia takes pole at German Grand Prix qualifying as Marquez crashes three times
Buzz and smiles growing after Mercedes tops Canada practice
Most Read
Ones to watch: 10 lesser-known players to look out for at the U21 Euros
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle close in on Tonali signing, Gundogan set for Barcelona
Filling the void: Bayern Munich's desperate search for a new number nine
European Championship Qualifying roundup: Belgium ease past Estonia, Ronaldo saves Portugal