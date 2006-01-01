Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. MotoGP
  4. Francesco Bagnaia wins Japan MotoGP ahead of championship leader Jorge Martin

Francesco Bagnaia wins Japan MotoGP ahead of championship leader Jorge Martin

Francesco Bagnaia (C) on top of the podium
Francesco Bagnaia (C) on top of the podiumČTK / AP / Hiro Komae
Francesco Bagnaia (27) won the Japan MotoGP ahead of championship front-runner Jorge Martin (26) on Sunday to cut the Spaniard's lead in the overall standings to 10 points with four races remaining.

The Italian defending world champion Bagnaia overtook pole-sitter Pedro Acosta on the first lap at Motegi and stayed in front to finish 1.189sec ahead of Martin with Marc Marquez third.

Ducati rider Bagnaia also won Saturday's sprint race to leave Japan 11 points closer to Pramac's Martin than he was at the start of the weekend.

It was Bagnaia's eighth Grand Prix win of the season, his best-ever tally.

It was also his first victory at the Japan MotoGP.

"Jorge today was much stronger compared to the other day so I was just trying to manage the gap," said Bagnaia.

"It wasn't easy today to remain constant with the tyres. I think the pace was incredible in the first 10 laps.

"We have to move on to the next one with the same ambition, the same strategy and try to continue like this," he added.

The next race is the Australia MotoGP at Phillip Island in two weeks' time.

Martin, who is chasing his first world title, started from 11th on the grid after crashing in qualifying.

He finished fourth in the sprint race.

Martin said he was happy with his Grand Prix runner-up finish despite a late surge that saw him eat into Bagnaia's lead with a handful of laps remaining.

"For sure, being that close to Pecco (Bagnaia) I wanted to give it a try, so I never gave up," said Martin.

"I pushed until the end. Then, three laps to go I had some moments so I said 'OK Jorge, it's time to relax and think about the points'."

Spanish rookie Acosta was on pole for the first time in his MotoGP career but he slid out with 21 laps to go while trailing Bagnaia in second.

Acosta had also crashed out in the sprint race.

Italy's Enea Bastianini finished fourth and stayed third in the overall standings, two points ahead of Spain's six-time world champion Marquez.

Under cloudy skies but with the rain holding off, Acosta held off Bagnaia on the first turn but the Italian took the lead soon after.

Martin went from 11th to fourth before the first lap was over.

Martin overtook South Africa's Brad Binder and then moved up to second when Acosta wiped out two laps later.

Martin pushed for the win but Bagnaia had the composure to see out the victory.

"Congrats to Pecco, he's the master in managing the tyres," said Martin.

"I did a good job, I think. Nice first laps, and I'm super happy with this second position."

Marquez and Bastianini were locked in a titanic tussle for third but Marquez held on to his position.

"It was a difficult weekend but we're on the podium again so super-happy," said Marquez.

Italy's Franco Morbidelli was fifth and Binder was sixth.

Spain's Maverick Vinales, who started third on the grid, was another who crashed.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingJorge MartinFrancesco BagnaiaMarc MarquezMotoGP
Related Articles
Defending champion Bagnaia leads Martin in first Japan MotoGP practice
Marc Marquez says MotoGP title race between Martin and Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia MotoGP sprint as Jorge Martin crashes
Show more
Motorsport
Bagnaia wins Japan MotoGP sprint race to close gap on leader Martin
US Grand Prix ticket sales 'took off' after Verstappen stopped winning
Renault's French F1 employees 'deplore' Alpine engine decision
Red Bull boss confirms Lawson grid penalty for Austin
'Nothing set in stone': Liam Lawson feels pressure to make good on F1 chance
Alpine engine manufacturer Renault to end F1 production from 2026
Lewis Hamilton reveals long battle with depression in Times interview
Most Read
Football Tracker: Real Madrid squeeze past Villarreal, Thuram nets hat-trick in Inter win
FlashFocus: After many false dawns, Everton could finally be on the rise
Premier League rejects City request to delay next season's games after Club World Cup
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings