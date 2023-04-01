MotoGP may reintroduce concessions to help make Honda and Yamaha competitive

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. MotoGP
  4. MotoGP may reintroduce concessions to help make Honda and Yamaha competitive
MotoGP may reintroduce concessions to help make Honda and Yamaha competitive
Honda and Yamaha have had just one podium finish each in the first eight rounds of the MotoGP season
Honda and Yamaha have had just one podium finish each in the first eight rounds of the MotoGP season
Reuters
MotoGP is looking to introduce concessions to help Honda and Yamaha so the Japanese manufacturers can become competitive again, Carlos Ezpeleta, chief sporting officer of commercial rights holders Dorna Sports, has said.

Honda and Yamaha have had terrible seasons in 2023 with only one podium finish each in the first eight rounds to occupy the bottom two places in the constructors' standings.

Italian manufacturers Ducati have dominated in 2023 and have been on the top step of the podium in seven of the eight races while Red Bull KTM and Aprilia have also shown consistency to leapfrog Honda and Yamaha.

Ezpeleta, who looks after the sporting and technical aspects of the championship, said Dorna's official position is that the concessions system must be updated.

"We are working on helping not only Honda but also Yamaha, another Japanese manufacturer so that they can become competitive again in a faster way," Ezpeleta told Catalunya Radio.

"Honda and Yamaha were very considerate with the concessions regulations in the past.

"That was vital for Ducati to be competitive, for Suzuki to be competitive so quickly, and for KTM and Aprilia to enter the world championship officially and be competitive as well. The other manufacturers will also understand this."

Concessions were introduced in 2016 to help underperforming manufacturers gain small advantages such as having more engines available during a season, more wildcard entries and more test days outside official dates.

Once these manufacturers finish on the podium and accrue a certain number of concession points, they lose the right to concessions the following season.

However, Ducati chief Gigi Dall'Igna told AS that while it was fair to help teams in difficulty, it must be done the "right way".

"I agree that the championship should be as balanced as possible and that a compromise needs to be found together to see that everyone can fight for important positions," he said.

"But it is clear that the best must always prevail because this is a sport and sport works like that."

Follow MotoGp on Flashscore.

Mentions
MotorsportMoto racingMotoGP
Related Articles
Ducati 'rocket ships' reign supreme in MotoGP as Honda and Yamaha fall behind
Marquez drops out of German GP after breaking thumb in warm-up
Alex Rins to have two operations after breaking leg in Italian GP sprint crash
Show more
Motorsport
Max Verstappen hits back at Lewis Hamilton over comments on Red Bull domination
Red Bull cancel media commitment for Perez after reporting in sick ahead of Austrian GP
Max Verstappen aims for another record as Red Bull head home to Austria
Red Bull ready for Austrian homecoming celebration as F1 moves to scenic Spielberg
Laurent Rossi sees Ryan Reynolds' winning touch boosting F1 team Alpine
Aston Martin a reality check for F1, says Alpine boss Laurent Rossi
Hitech seek to enter F1 from 2026 with Kazakh backing
Wrexham's Hollywood owners Reynolds and McElhenney join group buying into Alpine F1
Ogier wins Safari Rally as Toyota sweep top four places for the second year running
Bagnaia beats Bezzecchi to win Dutch MotoGP in Assen, Binder loses third with penalty
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
Transfer News LIVE: PSG to hold key talks with Mbappe tomorrow, United seal Mount deal
Euro U21 Group D roundup: France remain unbeaten with Switzerland through, Italy stunned
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season