MotoGP's Trimby, head of team body IRTA, dies at 74

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. MotoGP
  4. MotoGP's Trimby, head of team body IRTA, dies at 74
MotoGP's Trimby, head of team body IRTA, dies at 74
Trimby's death was announced on Friday
Trimby's death was announced on Friday
Profimedia
MotoGP announced the death of Mike Trimby, a MotoGP paddock stalwart and founder and head of the race teams association IRTA, at the San Marino Grand Prix on Friday.

The Briton, a former motorcycle racer, was hired by his fellow riders in 1982 to represent them and co-founded IRTA in 1986.

He became a key figure in the sport, with his wife Irene, in organising the paddock and working to make circuits safer.

"Mike was one of the most important figures in the history of motorcycle Grand Prix racing," MotoGP said in a statement at Misano.

"His life, achievements and memory will be celebrated during the remainder of the San Marino Grand Prix as the paddock joins together to honour him."

IRTA represents all the teams while also providing the race director and deputy as well as technical director out of a total staff of 14.

In March Trimby was awarded the Royal Automobile Club's Torrens Trophy for his outstanding contribution to UK motorcycling.

Mentions
MotorsportMotoGP
Related Articles
Espargaro wins in Catalunya after serious Bagnaia crash
Aprilia's Espargaro wins sprint at home Catalunya GP
Espargaro rectifies past mistakes to set pace at Catalunya MotoGP
Show more
Motorsport
Massa's lawyers seek Hamilton's support in 2008 title bid
Marko apologises for offensive comments about Perez
Bagnaia ready to race in Misano only days after being run over
All 10 Formula One teams in compliance with 2022 cost cap
Monza ready to get to work as contract talks rev up
Sainz thanks Milan police after attempted watch theft
Max Verstappen's record is part of something even more impressive
No win but Ferrari thrill home crowd with podium battle
Perfect 10 for Verstappen with record win in Italy
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
Germany score massive upset over US in World Cup semis
Spain visit Georgia in shadow of ongoing Rubiales scandal
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings