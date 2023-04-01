MotoGP's Trimby, head of team body IRTA, dies at 74

MotoGP announced the death of Mike Trimby, a MotoGP paddock stalwart and founder and head of the race teams association IRTA, at the San Marino Grand Prix on Friday.

The Briton, a former motorcycle racer, was hired by his fellow riders in 1982 to represent them and co-founded IRTA in 1986.

He became a key figure in the sport, with his wife Irene, in organising the paddock and working to make circuits safer.

"Mike was one of the most important figures in the history of motorcycle Grand Prix racing," MotoGP said in a statement at Misano.

"His life, achievements and memory will be celebrated during the remainder of the San Marino Grand Prix as the paddock joins together to honour him."

IRTA represents all the teams while also providing the race director and deputy as well as technical director out of a total staff of 14.

In March Trimby was awarded the Royal Automobile Club's Torrens Trophy for his outstanding contribution to UK motorcycling.