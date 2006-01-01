'My body is not ready,' says Alexander Zverev as he withdraws from Stuttgart

'My body is not ready,' says Alexander Zverev as he withdraws from Stuttgart

Zverev lost the French Open final in five sets
Zverev lost the French Open final in five setsAFP
Alexander Zverev (27) withdrew from the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday, with the Roland Garros runner-up citing fatigue after his French Open final.

The ATP number four was top seed at the German event which marks the start of the grass season transition prior to Wimbledon, which begins on July 1st.

The German lost the Paris final after over four hours on court against Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

"I have played a lot of tennis in the last few weeks and reached the final in Paris, where I played five tough sets," Zverev said in a statement.

"I feel that my body is not ready to go from clay to grass now."

Zverev last competed in Stuttgart in 2019, losing his opening match to Dustin Brown.

Zverev was replaced in the Stuttgart draw by French veteran Richard Gasquet, who will play Brandon Nakashima after the American beat compatriot Christopher Eubanks 7-6(4), 6-4 on Tuesday.

