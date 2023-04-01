Namibia trim Africa Cup of Nations squad with five players missing out

Namibia trim Africa Cup of Nations squad with five players missing out
Namibia are looking for their first-ever win at the AFCON finals
Reuters
Namibia have trimmed their squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, cutting it down to 23 from the 28 who have been preparing in Ghana this week, the country’s football association said on Thursday.

They submitted a final squad list to the African confederation before Wednesday’s deadline, with 11 players returning from the squad when Namibia last competed at the finals in Egypt in 2019.

It includes Peter Shalulile, top scorer with South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and full-back Ryan Nyambe, who grew up in England and played at Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic before joining Derby County this season.

It will be Namibia’s fourth appearance at the finals, where they have yet to win a game.

“Before we think of outplaying our opponents, we have to outplay our previous performances in the tournament. AFCON is our World Cup and our aim is to leave a mark,” said coach Collin Benjamin in a statement.

Namibia take on Tunisia, South Africa and Mali in their three Group E games at the tournament in the Ivory Coast, which kicks off next weekend.

They have a friendly international against Ghana in Kumasi on Friday.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Loydt Kazapua (Chippa United), Edward Maova (Pretoria Callies), Kamainjanda Ndisiro (African Stars)

Defenders: Kennedy Amutenya (Gaborone United), Ananias Gebhardt (Baroka), Charles Hambira (African Stars), Riaan Hanamub (AmaZulu), Denzil Haoseb (Khomas Nampol), Lubeni Haukongo (Cape Town Spurs), Ivan Kamberipa (Orapa United), Ryan Nyambe (Derby County), Aprocius Petrus (Liria Prizren)

Midfielders: Uetuuru Kambato (African Stars), Ngero Katua (UNAM), Marcel Papama, Wendell Rudath (both Jwaneng Galaxy), Petrus Shitembi (Kuching City), Prins Tjiueza (Liria Prizren)

Forwards: Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates), Absalom Iimbondi (Khomas Nampol), Joslin Kamatuka (Maritzburg United), Bethuel Muzeu (Black Leopards), Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

