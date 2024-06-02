New Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho arrives in Istanbul ahead of unveiling

New Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho arrives in Istanbul ahead of unveiling

Mourinho lands in Turkey
Mourinho lands in TurkeyAFP
Two-time Champions League winning coach Jose Mourinho (61) arrived in Istanbul on Sunday ahead of his unveiling as the new manager of Turkish club Fenerbahce.

The Portuguese coach, who won the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, has not worked since his sacking by Italian Serie A side Roma in January.

He was greeted at the airport by a crowd of fans from his new club.

Mourinho was announced the latest move in his career in a post on X on Saturday night from Wembley as he was acting as a television pundit for Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.

"Good evening Fenerbahce fans, see you tomorrow at Kadikoy (the Istanbul suburb where the club is based) and let's start our journey together," he announced.

Reports suggest Mourinho will sign a two-year contract for Fenerbahce, one of the three big Istanbul sides which has not won the domestic league in 10 years.

Mourinho, who has also managed Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Real Madrid, was dismissed by Roma after two-and-a-half years in January with the club struggling in ninth at the time.

He guided Roma to the inaugural Europa Conference League trophy in 2022 and the final of last season's Europa League.

Mentions
FootballFenerbahceMourinho Jose
Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong unsure whether he will be fit for Euro 2024
Belgium confirm goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois comeback not on the cards
Vinicius Junior finishes season in style to edge ahead in Ballon d'Or race
Star man Kylian Mbappe the next prize for kings of Europe Real Madrid
Phil Foden and England aim to bring joy to fans at Euros this summer
EXCLUSIVE: Olunga warns Burundi and Ivory Coast that Kenya are no longer an easy prey
Real Madrid come full circle with second great European dynasty
Dortmund face tough challenges after narrow Champions League defeat
Dortmund's Kehl says club can be proud of Champions League final performance
