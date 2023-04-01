NHL roundup: Jets rout Coyotes to secure sixth straight victory

The Winnipeg Jets have now won six straight matches

Mark Scheifele (30) scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets extended their winning streak to six games with a 6-2 win against the host Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves for the Jets, who are 10-0-2 in their past 12 games.

Vladislav Namestnikov put Winnipeg in front to stay at 17:16 of the first period. Arizona defenseman Sean Durzi took the puck behind the net, and with Cole Perfetti pressuring, sent a pass attempt to Namestnikov low in the left circle for a 1-0 lead.

Scheifele scored both of his goals in the third, including an empty-netter to seal the win. Nick Schmaltz and Dylan Guenther scored for the Coyotes, who have lost three in a row. Karel Vejmelka made 31 saves.

John Carlson scored with 52.9 seconds remaining in regulation as host Washington edged Los Angeles.

Carlson's point shot got past Cam Talbot for his third of the season. Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored a goal and added two assists, while Nic Dowd had a goal and one helper for Washington. Dylan Strome had the other Capitals goal, and Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves as Washington avoided a third straight loss.

With the victory, the Capitals swept the season series against the Kings and improved to 8-2-0 against Los Angeles since the 2018-19 season. Kevin Fiala scored twice for Los Angeles, and Adrian Kempe had the other for the Kings, who have lost a season-high five straight games. Talbot stopped 30 shots in the loss.

Michael Rasmussen scored with 1:07 remaining and Detroit completed a sweep of a three-game West Coast trip by topping Anaheim.

Moritz Seider's shot from the right circle bounced off Rasmussen's skate near the net and past Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal. Dylan Larkin and Joe Veleno had the other goals for the Red Wings. Alex Lyon, who played in each game of the California journey, made 29 saves as Detroit avenged a home loss to the Ducks last month.

Trevor Zegras scored both goals for Anaheim, which completed an eight-game homestand 1-6-1. Dostal made 25 saves as the Ducks' winless streak stretched to five games.

Colin Blackwell had two goals and an assist and Nikita Zaitsev and Jarred Tinordi each contributed two points as Chicago edged visiting Calgary to snap a five-game losing streak.

Blackwell scored the game-winner at 14:37 of the third period, beating Calgary goaltender Daniel Vladar with a wrist shot from the slot. Goaltender Petr Mrazek made 28 saves for Chicago, which was outshot 31-20.

Nazem Kadri scored twice for the Flames, who lost for the second time in as many days.