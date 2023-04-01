Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues after Rauf rejects call-up

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues after Rauf rejects call-up
Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues after Rauf rejects call-up
Rauf is focusing on a move to Australia
Rauf is focusing on a move to Australia
Reuters
Pakistan's contracted players must put national team duty ahead of franchise cricket, team director Mohammad Hafeez said after fast bowler Haris Rauf (30) declined to be part of the team's test tour of Australia.

White-ball specialist Rauf, who has played only one test and nine first-class matches in his career, turned down an offer to tour Australia where Pakistan will play three tests.

The 30-year-old has instead been waiting for approval from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to join the Melbourne Stars in Australia's Big Bash League.

"All centrally contracted and domestic contracted players, for all of them, the priority is Pakistan," former captain Hafeez told reporters on Tuesday.

"The point of offering it (contract) to the 20-25 players... is to make sure they are available to play," he said.

"Now there is a parallel option in the form of leagues and we experienced this in the Asia Cup and World Cup. There was talk of fatigue, or players were getting injured because their workloads were too much, or not performing as they should."

Hafeez is part of a new team management that was put in place after Pakistan failed to make the semi-finals of this year's 50-overs World Cup in India.

Hafeez said the board would factor in a player's workload ahead of next year's T20 World Cup before giving him a 'No Objection Certificate'(NOC) to take part in one of the growing number of lucrative franchise leagues around the world.

"Moving towards the T20 World Cup, the NOC policy will be based on what Pakistan needs," he explained.

"If Pakistan need fit players, we need to make sure of their workloads. The maximum energy and availability has to be to Pakistan.

"If there is an opportunity around that, that they can play (in leagues), that will be definitely considered."

Mentions
CricketPakistan
Related Articles
Pakistan continue overhaul as they appoint Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as bowling coaches
Debutants Ayub and Shahzad included in Pakistan test squad for Australia series
Three tops and three flops from the 2023 Cricket World Cup
Show more
Cricket
India coach Dravid gets contract extension despite World Cup heartbreak
Glenn Maxwell causes mayhem to keep Australia alive in T20 series against India
Captain Cummins says players 'not robots' as Australia T20 team struggles
Phillips leads New Zealand fightback after Mahmudul half-century in Sylhet
Brook and Sciver-Brunt win top prizes at Cricket Writers' Club Awards
New Zealand brace for 'hard-fought' series against depleted Bangladesh
Shubamn Gill to lead Gujarat after Pandya returns to Mumbai
Young guns Kishan and Jaiswal help India thrash Australia to go 2-0 up
England captain Jos Buttler retained for IPL 2024, Jofra Archer released
Most Read
Heartbreak for Newcastle as late VAR drama earns PSG controversial point
Cheap seats? Most and least expensive places to watch Champions League
Welcome back to 'Hell': Manchester United braced for Galatasaray cauldron
Napoli's Victor Osimhen still in doubt for Champions League, says boss Mazzarri

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings