Pakistan's Noman Ali out of remaining Australia tests, Nawaz called up

Ali celebrates
Ali celebrates
AFP
Spinner Noman Ali will miss Pakistan's last two tests against Australia after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis on Saturday, with Mohammad Nawaz drafted in as his replacement.

Ali, who did not feature in Pakistan's 360-run loss to the Australians in the first test in Perth last week, underwent a laparoscopic appendectomy after complaining of severe abdominal pain on Friday.

The 37-year-old bowler is expected to be released from hospital late on Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

Fellow left-arm spinner Nawaz will fly to Australia "on the first available flight", the PCB said in a statement.

"It is really unfortunate that Noman Ali is not available for the test matches," chief selector Wahab Riaz said.

"Due to logistical challenges, including visa issues for any new player, and considering the requirement for a left-arm spinner, Nawaz was the best available choice for the side."

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who missed the Perth opener with a knee injury, is racing against the clock to be fit for the third and final test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Jan. 3, the PCB said.

The second test begins in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Pakistan
