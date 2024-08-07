Paris Olympics LIVE: Athletics medals on offer, Australia and USA clinch team pursuit golds

It's Day 12 at the Paris Olympics with more than 20 sets of medals up for grabs on Wednesday. Follow all the action from Paris with Flashscore.

19:37 CET - USA have won gold in the women's team pursuit, beating favourites New Zealand to extend their lead over China at the top of the medal table.

Great Britain beat Italy to bronze.

18:43 CET - Australia's golden day continues with their men's cycling team picking up gold in the team pursuit after pipping Great Britain in the final. It was a close race with a wobble ultimately derailing British hopes. Italy secured the bronze ahead of Denmark.

18:15 CET - We have some medals to report with the men's 61kg weightlifting concluded. China’s Li Fabin took gold, Thailand’s Theeraping Silahai was awarded silver and the USA’s Hampton Morris picked up the bonze.

Men's 61kg medalists Flashscore

Over in the men’s park final in the skateboarding, Australia have landed another gold via Keegan Palmer, who successfully defended his Olympic title, with the USA’s Tom Schaar earning silver and Brazil’s Augusto Akio grabbing bronze.

16:55 CET - The men's dinghy race is over after having to be resailed due to low winds. Australia's Matt Wearn won gold, Pavlos Kontides of Cyrpus picked up silver with Peru’s Stefano Peschiera getting the bronze.

16:40 CET - It promises to be another fun evening in the Stade de France with plenty of medals to be handed out in the athletics. The highlights will be the women's pole vault final, the men's discus throw final and the men's 400m final. On top of that, there are the men's 200m semi-finals to enjoy! See the evening's athletics program below.

This evening highlights in the athletics Flashscore

16:10 CET - There was some drama in the medal race of the men's dinghy down in Marseille. The field was heading to the third mark when race controllers called for the race to be abandoned due to a lack of wind. The race is being resailed.

14:40 CET - The first of a few sailing medals to be handed out today have been claimed with the women's dinghy medal race now over. Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands took gold with Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark second and Line Flem Hoest of Norway in third.

Women's dinghy medalists Flashscore

14:20 CET - Flying Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen set a new world record in the men's track cycling sprint as he topped the time sheets in qualifications. Another day of searing pace at the National Velodrome began with Australian Matthew Richardson first breaking the world record set by Trinidad and Tobago's Paul Nicholas in 2019.

Richardson clocked 9.091 seconds to beat Nicholas's existing mark of 9.100 but he did not hold the record for long as the 27-year-old Lavreysen, fresh from his team sprint gold on Tuesday, bombed around the track to clock 9.088, averaging 79kph.

Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands in action Reuters

Extremely warm conditions inside the velodrome, together with slightly higher banking on the curves, have made for fast sprinting times.

Australia will face Britain for gold in the men's team pursuit final later today with the women's team pursuit gold also being decided.

13:20 CET - As was expected, Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland has won the gold medal in the speed climbing with a time of 6.10 seconds. That's the second fastest time ever, after the 6.06 that she set on Monday!

China's Deng Lijuan took the silver and Poland's Aleksandra Kalucka claimed bronze.

Miroslaw secured gold in the women's speed climbing Reuters / Flashscore

12:35 CET - There has been chaos in the men's 5,000m heats today with runners colliding and falling on the final straight of the first heat and a rogue cameraman wandering onto the track in the second, disrupting the race!

11:08 CET - In devastating news for India, wrestler Vinesh Phogat (29) has been disqualified just hours before the women's 50kg freestyle final after failing to make weight.

She reportedly stayed up all night trying to lose the weight required but was around 100g over this morning.

10:25 CET - The first gold of the day has been won by Spain, who have prevailed in the race walk relay ahead of Ecuador and Australia. That's the nation's second gold of the Games.

The final result Flashscore

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of another action-packed day at the Olympics. We start with the marathon race walk relay, which is just getting underway, whilst we may see more world records on the climbing wall and in the velodrome.

Later tonight, the men's 400-metre final headlines the night underneath the lights of the Stade de France.

We will bring you news of every single medal from the Games, as well the biggest news from the French capital throughout the day.