Paris Olympics LIVE: Bouwmeester set for sailing gold as women's diving final underway

Marit Bouwmeester is guaranteed gold for the Netherlands before the women's dinghy medal race

It's Day 11 of the Olympic Games in Paris and the action continues on Tuesday with 16 more sets of medals up for grabs. Follow all of the action with Flashscore.

15:47 CET - The Netherlands are into the men's final of the hockey thanks to a 4-0 win over Spain and will next face the winner of the match between Germany and India, which takes place tonight.

15:32 CET - American Rana Reider, coach of former Olympic champions Andre De Grasse of Canada and Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs, has been stripped of his Paris Games accreditation by Canada's Olympic Committee (COC) amid allegations of sexual and emotional abuse.

The COC said on Tuesday "new information" had come to light about the appropriateness of accrediting Reider, who had been investigated for sexual misconduct by the U.S. Center for Safe Sport. He was put on a one-year probation which ended in May.

His lawyer said in May last year that Reider had acknowledged a "consensual romantic relationship with an adult athlete, which presented a power imbalance" but was not found to violate any other sexual misconduct claims for which he was under investigation.

He denied wrongdoing when the allegations came to light.

15:25 CET - Colombian Daniel Restrepo attempted the hardest dive yet at the Olympic Games on Tuesday in the men's three-metre springboard preliminary round.

In his fifth dive, Restrepo launched himself to forward four and a half somersaults in a pike position - a routine that has a difficulty level of 4.2.

Restrepo, 24, told Reuters after the event he was the first person to have attempted such a difficult dive on the springboard in a competition.

"The dive is really really, really hard. If you want do the dive, you need strong preparation and dedication and discipline," he said.

"But I think the hurdle is in the mind, and if you believe in yourself you can do it," he added.

Daniel Restrepo in action at Aquatics Centre Amber Searls - USA TODAY Sports

15:09 CET - With many quarter-finals and preliminaries underway, we are waiting for the next medal, that could come on the diving boards or in the sailing boats.

Before then though, New Zealand's five-time Olympic champion Lisa Carrington got off to another winning start as the canoe sprint events got underway at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on Tuesday, coming first in both the two- and four-person kayak heats.

Known back home as "the GOAT (greatest of all time) in the boat", Carrington first led her four-woman crew to victory in the first 500-metre kayak heat before winning the kayak double heat a couple of hours later.

Taking place at the same venue east of Paris as the rowing regatta which ended on Saturday, Serbia got proceedings underway quickly, setting an Olympic record of 1:20.99 in the four-man kayak to beat Spain's previous best mark of 1:21.65 from the Tokyo Games.

12:41 CET - The first of the men's basketball quarter-finals has come to a close with Germany outdoing Greece 76-63, guaranteeing them a shot at a medal at this Olympic Games.

The current world champions had a slow start seeing themselves 10 points down after the first quarter, but they pulled it level at the end of the second before easing clear late on.

Germany - Greece match stats Flashscore

12:36 CET - Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo's 400-metre Olympic title defence ended on Tuesday as she finished last in the repechage after struggling through the heat with an apparent injury.

The 30-year-old Miller-Uibo was on the hunt for a third straight gold but pulled up midway through her preliminary race on Monday and walked the remainder of the way.

The newly introduced repechage - which allows competitors who do not clinch spots in the semi-finals to race again with a chance of moving on - offered her a path forward on Tuesday but Miller-Uibo could not find any of her usual power.

She crossed the finish in 53.50, nearly three seconds slower than winner Gabby Scott of Puerto Rico, weeks after media had reported that she would not run the individual race in Paris.

12:02 CET - Christian Kukuk of Germany has won gold in the final equestrian event of the Games, the individual jumping, beating Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Dutchman Maikel van der Vleuten, who got silver and bronze.

Equestrian showjumping final results Flashscore

11:45 CET - Turkey and Denmark are through to the semi-finals of the women's handball and volleyball respectively, beating China and the Netherlands.

08:45 CET - Today's action will get underway in 15 minutes with a women's quarter-final between China and Turkey in the volleyball.

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome another day of dramatic Olympic action.

We start the day with medals set to be decided in the equestrian with the jumping final, before we switch our attention to Marseille and the sailing.

There are also boxing and diving medals to be battled for, before the headline act of the day will see a 'grudge match' on the track between Norway's Jakob Ingerbrigtsen and Britain's Josh Kerr.

Before we get into today's action, we had plenty of surfing drama from Tahiti overnight...

Tahitian Kauli Vaast surfed a near-perfect final to claim the gold medal for France in the men's event at Teahupo'o, leaving Australian tube-riding maestro Jack Robinson with silver.

In the women's final meanwhile, Caroline Marks of the United States added Olympic gold to her 2023 world title with a tight victory over Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb.

Brazil's Gabriel Medina won the bronze medal in the men's event with France's Johanne Defay finishing third in the women's.

