Paris Olympics LIVE: Brazil and USA level in women's football final, track cycling underway

USA are taking on Brazil in the final

We've reached the penultimate day of the 2024 Olympics but things are hardly winding down in Paris with numerous medals still to be won and nothing to choose between the USA and China at the top of the table.

17:45 CET - Moving away for a moment from the football and China have beaten local rivals Japan 3-0 in the women's team table tennis gold medal match.

17:20 CET - Brazil thought they took the lead in the women's final after a smart finish from Ludmila but VAR shows she was clearly in an offside position.

17:15 CET - USA have dominated the first quarter of an hour in the women's football final but they have yet to create a big chance and it remains 0-0.

16:39 CET - Spain have won their fifth gold medal in Paris after they edged past Australia 11-9 in the women's water polo final.

Spain celebrate scoring against Australia Profimedia

16:31 CET - Home nation France will have to settle for silver in the women's handball final, after suffering a 29-21 defeat to Norway. It is the Norwegians' third gold of the Paris Olympics.

16:25 CET - Another victory for China, and they have managed to clean sweep all the diving golds! Cao Yuan has come out on top in the men's 10m platform final, with Japan's Tamai Rikuto claiming silver and Great Britain's Noah Williams taking bronze.

16:00 CET - It is yet another gold medal for China, as they have come out on top in the rhythmic group all-around final! Israel managed to secure silver, while Italy picked up bronze.

The Chinese gymnasts performing Profimedia

14:52 CET - In the final race of the Olympic regatta, Canada’s Katie Vincent has won the women’s 200m canoe single race by one-hundredth of a second from American Nevin Harrison, with Cuba’s Cirilo Duboys picking up the bronze.

After a strong start, Harrison’s slender lead evaporated over the last 50 metres, allowing Vincent to snatch victory following a photo finish.

Final race result Flashscore

14:39 CET - It's gold for reigning champions France in the men's volleyball competition after an impressive 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 victory over Poland in the final.

The host nation - roared on by a fervent crowd in the South Paris Arena - becomes just the third country to win successive gold medals in the event.

14:17 CET - China's weightlifting sensation Liu Huanhua is the Olympic champion in the men's 102kg category. Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan took silver, with Yauheni Tsikhantsou earning the final spot on the podium.

13:57 CET - In the men's kayak single 1000m race, Josef Dostal of the Czech Republic has pulled off an incredible victory, holding off a strong late challenge from silver medallist Hungary's Adam Varga and Balint Kopasz, who won gold in Tokyo but had to settle for bronze this time around.

13:38 CET - New Zealand's Lisa Carrington has completed a stunning clean sweep of gold medals in her Olympic events by winning the women's kayak single 500m title in her third and final competition.

Hungary's Tamara Csipes came second to take the silver medal, with Denmark's Emma Aastrand Jorgensen picking up the bronze.

Final standings Flashscore

13:25 CET - Slovenia's Janja Garnbret has claimed gold in the women's boulder and lead final with a brilliant overall score of 168.5, finishing ahead of the USA's Brooke Raboutou (156) and Austria's Jessica Pilz (147.4) in second and third respectively.

13:03 CET - Gianmarco Tamberi's defence of his Olympic high jump title is in doubt after the Italian experienced the same stabbing kidney pain that led him to visit the hospital days before the preliminary round.

The 32-year-old shared gold with Qatar's Mutaz Barshim at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but said he awoke at 5am on Saturday experiencing "stabbing" pain from kidney colic - acute pain in the kidney area caused by an obstruction - that had bothered him a few days earlier.

12:49 CET - Serbia have secured a deserved bronze medal in the men's basketball, bouncing back from their dramatic semi-final defeat to the USA on Thursday to beat Germany 93-83.

12:05 CET - Another couple of bronze medals have been awarded, with the Netherlands edging the USA 11-10 in the women's water polo and South Korea earning a spot on the podium after beating Germany 3-0 in the women's team table tennis event.

11:42 CET - Denmark have picked up the bronze medal in the women's handball competition, beating Sweden 30-25 to secure a place on the podium for the first time since 2004.

10:08 CET - Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia has won gold in the men's marathon, navigating a tricky course to finish in a superb time of 2:06:26.

Belgium's Bashir Abdi crossed the line second to claim silver while Benson Kipruto of Kenya earned the bronze.

Final race results Flashscore

08:54 CET - With a remarkable 39 sets of medals to be handed out today, there could be a number of significant changes to the medal table. Here's how it currently looks ahead of Day 15.

Latest medal table Flashscore

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the penultimate day of the 2024 Olympic Games!

There may only be two days left, but if you're concerned that there may not be enough events to fill the entirety of your Saturday at this late stage, fear not.

First up on another jam-packed day is the men's marathon, which gets underway in 30 minutes, and before that's even over, the bronze medals in the men's handball and water polo will be fought for.

So, get some snacks, get comfortable on the sofa, and strap in for another day sure to be full of drama.