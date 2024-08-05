Paris Olympics LIVE: Brits set team sprint world record before 'grudge match' in 1500m final

Jakob Ingerbrigtsen will be in action later tonight

The drama does not stop at the 2024 Paris Games with 20 more sets of medals to be handed out today. Our live Olympics tracker is your one-stop shop for all the action, news and, most importantly, medals!

View the medal table and full schedule here.

17:57 CET - Great Britain's women set a new world record in the qualifying rounds for the Olympic track cycling team sprint as the competition began at the National Velodrome.

Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane clocked 45.472 seconds for their three laps of the 250m track - beating the previous mark of 45.487 set by China this year.

Britain have not had a women's team in the event since 2012 but have real medal prospects this time with individual world champion Finucane making her Games debut.

17:52 CET - It may not be official yet, but Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands has effectively secured gold in the women's dinghy and is set to be crowned the most successful woman in Olympic sailing after building an unassailable lead ahead of the medal race.

The Dutch sailor stood on her white-hulled dinghy, both arms aloft, to celebrate her victory after race officials confirmed the final race of the day would not take place, handing Bouwmeester victory as the sailor with the lowest overall score.

Bouwmeester must complete the medal race on Tuesday to be confirmed as champion and become the most successful woman in Olympic sailing with two golds, a silver and a bronze, overhauling Briton Hannah Mills who has two golds and a silver.

Bouwmeester is guaranteed to win gold Profimedia

17:01 CET - Back to the top of slalom course for the men's final where New Zealand's Finn Butcher led from start to finish to take the gold medal.

Joe Clarke finished in second, meaning two medals in the two finals for Great Britain, and Noah Hegge came home for third.

16:57 CET - It's been a dramatic day on the water in the kayak cross competition with battle raging all day for the medals.

In the women's final, Naomi Fox of Australia put together a perfect run to seal the title - a second medal for the Fox family at this Games after sister Jessica won the canoe slalom.

The home crowd also had something to celebrate as Angele Hug took the silver, whilst Kimberley Woods of Great Britain finished in third place after Germany's Elena Lilik was penalised.

16:47 CET - Over to the badminton court, where Viktor Axelsen of Denmark has swatted aside Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-11, 21-11 to win the gold medal in the men's singles event.

In the bronze medal match, Zii Jia Lee saw off Lakshya Sen 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 to take home the consolation medal.

15:50 CET - Italy have beaten world champions, the USA, to win gold in the mixed team skeet shooting competition in a final that went down to the last shot.

Italy's Diana Bacosi went perfect in the final round of six to win it for the pair, seeing her and Gabrielle Rossetti victorious by a score of 45-44.

Meanwhile, in the bronze medal match, China beat India 44-43.

15:35 CET - Simone Biles has only managed to pick up a silver medal in the women's floor event, as she was pipped to the win after a spectacular performance from Brazil's Rebeca Andrade. Fellow American Jordan Chiles got her hands on the bronze.

Women's floor scores Flashscore

14:50 CET - A new world record has been set in the climbing, with Aleksandra Mirowslaw beating the previous benchmark that she set herself.

14:31 CET - After claiming bronze earlier today, Shinnosuke Oka of Japan has now won gold in the men's horizontal bar. What a day for him!

Silver went to Colombia's Angel Barajas and bronze was shared by China's Boheng Zhang and Chinese Taipei’s Chia-Hung Tang.

13:27 CET - Alice D'Amato has won an incredible historic gold for Italy in the women's balance beams, becoming the first person from the nation to become an Olympic gymnastics champion! A stunning achievement and performance from her.

Shockingly, USA superstar Simone Biles missed out on a medal altogether after making an error during her performance.

China's Zhou Yaqin managed to pick up silver, while Italy's Manila Esposito claimed bronze.

12:35 CET - China have picked up yet another gold medal, with Zou Jingyuan coming out on top in the artistic gymnastics men's parallel bars. Ukraine's Illia Kovtun grabbed silver, and Japan's Oka Shinnosuke clinched bronze.

11:48 CET - An Se-young is an Olympic gold medalist! The South Korean badminton star showed why she is the world No.1, putting in a supreme performance to defeat China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-16. The latter will walk away with silver, while Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia sealed bronze yesterday.

10:21 CET - China's Li Yuehong won gold in the men's 25-metre rapid-fire pistol event, as South Korea's Cho Yeong-jae claimed the silver, while China's Wang Xinjie took bronze.

Li Yuehong is a gold medalist Profimedia, Flashscore

10:00 CET - Well it seems like there has been a bit of drama in the triathlon!

There was a photo finish for second place, with officials initially announcing Britain as runners-up but minutes later they announced a switch, with the US getting the silver and Britain the bronze.

Alex Yee, winner of the individual race last week and who anchored Britain to relay gold in Tokyo, gave the defending champions an early lead with a scorching run, with France 40 seconds back in last place after Pierre le Corre was brought down on the bike leg.

Georgia Taylor-Brown, also part of the Tokyo gold-medal winning team, was caught by Germany’s Lisa Tertsch at the halfway point but Sam Dickinson handed individual bronze medallist Beth Potter a slight lead.

Potter, Lindemann and a charging Taylor Knibb came off the 7km bike leg together but the German found just enough at the end.

09:30 CET - What a start to the day! Germany have claimed gold in what was a thrilling mixed triathlon, narrowly beating Great Britain and the United States in a photo finish! Incredible for it to be that close after such a long race.

07:00 CET - Welcome to another day of drama in Paris. Our Olympics tracker is where you'll find most of the major updates from the Games and all the medals. And if it's medals you are after, well, there will be 20 sets handed out today in another packed programme.

First up, it's the mixed relay triathlon before we turn our attention to badminton and gymnastics. Simone Biles will be looking for two more golds today to further entrench herself amongst the legends of world sport.

You can see what we've picked out to watch today here.

In case you missed any of Sunday's drama, catch up on the highlights here.