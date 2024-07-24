Paris Olympics LIVE: Chaos in Argentina's opening football match, France facing USA

Throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics, we will be following the action in our live daily tracker. Here we will bring you the major news, results and, of course, the medals!

20:25 CET - We certainly haven't lacked drama in the football today and there could yet be more to come. In fact, they've saved one of the biggest games for last today with hosts France taking on the USA in the sides' opener from 21:00 CET in Marseille.

France have packed plenty of firepower for the Games with Alexandre Lacazette, Michael Olise and Jean-Phillipe Mateta all starting. Follow the match here.

Starting XIs Flashscore

20:20 CET - Hosts France have notched their first win in the men's rugby sevens after beating Uruguay 19-12. Earlier, they could only draw with the USA in Group C. The French face Fiji in their final pool match tomorrow.

19:50 CET - And just moments ago, Argentina also made it two wins from two, winning 28-12 against Samoa as the two favourites from Group B continue to impress.

19:45 CET - Over in the rugby sevens, Australia have beaten Kenya 28-7 to make it two wins from two in Group B.

19:35 CET - Amongst all the chaos, two other group games have gone under the radar in Paris! Egypt and the Dominican Republic played out a 0-0 draw in Group C as New Zealand got off to a winning start with a 2-1 victory over Guinea.

19:07 CET - What a story this is! The match did indeed restart and Argentina's equaliser was immediately ruled out by VAR, an hour and 15 minutes after it was scored!

A final three minutes were then played and Morocco held on to win 2-1. Chaos!

18:54 CET - The football looks to have started in chaotic fashion with it being reported that the match between Morocco and Argentina never actually ended and has to restart!

After Argentina's last-gasp equaliser, there was a small pitch invasion and the referee immediately halted proceedings. It was believed that was the full-time whistle, but it seems that it was actually a temporary suspension and that the match needs to be completed!

What's more, it will apparently resume with a VAR check for the Argentina goal...

18:22 CET - In the final first-round fixture at the men's rugby, heavyweights New Zealand have beaten Japan 40-12. Earlier, both Fiji and Ireland notched wins as well.

The rugby isn't over, however. The second round begins at 19:00 CET, with every team playing again this evening!

Follow the men's rugby sevens here.

17:24 CET - Sad news for tennis fans as Italy's Jannik Sinner (22), the men's number one, has pulled out of the Olympics due to tonsillitis.

Read more on that here.

17:07 CET - Argentina have come back to draw 2-2 with Morocco in the opening round of the men’s football while Spain have beaten Uzbekistan 2-1.

Next in the football, Egypt are taking on the Dominican Republic while Guinea are facing New Zealand. Both those matches are already underway.

16:54 CET - Tournament favourites France have drawn their opening match of the men's rugby sevens tournament against the USA (12-12). It's not the ideal start for Antoine Dupont and his side but there is a long way to go!

16:40 CET - Their men's football team might be tailing Morocco at the moment but Argentina's men's sevens side got their tournament off to a winning start, beating Kenya 31-12. Argentina will be one of the sides to watch in Paris after another strong SVNS season.

15:54 CET - At half-time in the opening men's football matches, Spain and Uzbekistan are level at 1-1 while Morocco are leading Argentina 1-0.

Over in the rugby sevens, Australia have started the men's tournament with a 21-14 win over Samoa.

15:31 CET - The first goal of the Games has gone in! Spain's Marc Pubill is the man to break the deadlock, they lead Uzbekistan 1-0 at Parc des Princes.

15:25 CET - Not to be outdone by the football, the men's rugby sevens will kick off at Stade de France in five minutes with Australia taking on Samoa. Follow the men's rugby here.

15:00 CET - The Olympics opening men's football matches, and indeed opening events, Argentina vs Morocco and Spain vs Uzbekistan are both underway meaning the 2024 Paris Olympics has started in a sporting sense!

14:25 CET - Team USA have named tennis superstar Coco Gauff (20) as their female flagbearer, alongside LeBron James (39). It doesn't get much more power-couply than that!

"I never thought in a million years I would have the honour of carrying the American flag for Team USA in the opening ceremony," Gauff said in response to the appointment.

"I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is."

Read more about that here.

13:20 CET - So, what's happening today? Well, the men's football and rugby tournaments are both starting.

At 15:00 CET, the football gets started with two favourites in action. Argentina are taking on Morocco in Saint-Étienne while Spain are playing Uzbekistan at Parc des Princes.

You can follow the men's football here.

In the men's rugby sevens, the pool stage is kicking off at Stade de France with Australia facing Samoa at 15:30 CET with many matches following straight after.

You can follow the men's rugby here.

12:55 CET - You'd be forgiven for not knowing that the 2024 Paris Olympics start today as the opening ceremony is not until Friday. However, a few events are getting started ahead of the rest. Namely, the men's football and men's rugby sevens will be the first events to begin with play starting in both events this afternoon.

The first men's football matches kick off at 15:00 CET while the rugby will begin shortly after at 15:30 CET. Stay tuned for all the major updates and related Olympic news!