Paris Olympics LIVE: Cycling & volleyball medals up for grabs after Hassan wins marathon

It's a busy day of cycling finals in Paris

It is the final day of the Paris Olympics 2024, and it is set to be a fairly quiet one as the city prepares for the end of what has been non-stop sporting action.

11:25 CET - Spain have claimed bronze in the men's handball competition after a narrow 23-22 victory over Slovenia this morning.

10:53 CET - Great Britain's reigning Olympic champion Kate French has withdrawn from today's Modern Pentathlon final due to sickness, the sport's governing body announced.

French will be replaced by Germany's Annika Zillekens, who had announced her retirement after failing to qualify from Saturday's semi-final.

10:24 CET - Sifan Hassan has won a brilliant gold for the Netherlands in the women's marathon, sprinting past Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa to finish in an Olympic record time of 2:22:55.

A remarkable achievement having already claimed bronze in the 5,000m and 10,000m earlier this week.

Assefa was forced to settle for silver while Kenyan Helen Obiri took the bronze medal.

Read more about Hassan's victory here.

Women's marathon result Flashscore

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the final day of the Paris Olympics! The 16 days have flown by, and we now gear up to say goodbye to the French capital.

However, there are still a few more medals to be won, and up first, is the women's marathon!