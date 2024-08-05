Paris Olympics LIVE: D'Amato wins gold for Italy on balance beam as Biles misses out on medal

The drama does not stop at the 2024 Paris Games with 20 more sets of medals to be handed out today. Our live Olympics tracker is your one-stop shop for all the action, news and, most importantly, medals!

14:50 CET - A new world record has been set in the climbing, with Aleksandra Mirowslaw beating the previous benchmark that she set herself.

14:31 CET - After claiming bronze earlier today, Shinnosuke Oka of Japan has now won gold in the men's horizontal bar. What a day for him!

Silver went to Colombia's Angel Barajas and bronze was shared by China's Boheng Zhang and Chinese Taipei’s Chia-Hung Tang.

13:27 CET - Alice D'Amato has won an incredible historic gold for Italy in the women's balance beams, becoming the first person from the nation to become an Olympic gymnastics champion! A stunning achievement and performance from her.

Shockingly, USA superstar Simone Biles missed out on a medal altogether after making an error during her performance.

China's Zhou Yaqin managed to pick up silver, while Italy's Manila Esposito claimed bronze.

12:35 CET - China have picked up yet another gold medal, with Zou Jingyuan coming out on top in the artistic gymnastics men's parallel bars. Ukraine's Illia Kovtun grabbed silver, and Japan's Oka Shinnosuke clinched bronze.

11:48 CET - An Se-young is an Olympic gold medalist! The South Korean badminton star showed why she is the world No.1, putting in a supreme performance to defeat China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-16. The latter will walk away with silver, while Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia sealed bronze yesterday.

10:21 CET - China's Li Yuehong won gold in the men's 25-metre rapid-fire pistol event, as South Korea's Cho Yeong-jae claimed the silver, while China's Wang Xinjie took bronze.

10:00 CET - Well it seems like there has been a bit of drama in the triathlon!

There was a photo finish for second place, with officials initially announcing Britain as runners-up but minutes later they announced a switch, with the US getting the silver and Britain the bronze.

Alex Yee, winner of the individual race last week and who anchored Britain to relay gold in Tokyo, gave the defending champions an early lead with a scorching run, with France 40 seconds back in last place after Pierre le Corre was brought down on the bike leg.

Georgia Taylor-Brown, also part of the Tokyo gold-medal winning team, was caught by Germany’s Lisa Tertsch at the halfway point but Sam Dickinson handed individual bronze medallist Beth Potter a slight lead.

Potter, Lindemann and a charging Taylor Knibb came off the 7km bike leg together but the German found just enough at the end.

09:30 CET - What a start to the day! Germany have claimed gold in what was a thrilling mixed triathlon, narrowly beating Great Britain and the United States in a photo finish! Incredible for it to be that close after such a long race.

07:00 CET - Welcome to another day of drama in Paris. Our Olympics tracker is where you'll find most of the major updates from the Games and all the medals. And if it's medals you are after, well, there will be 20 sets handed out today in another packed programme.

First up, it's the mixed relay triathlon before we turn our attention to badminton and gymnastics. Simone Biles will be looking for two more golds today to further entrench herself amongst the legends of world sport.

