Paris Olympics LIVE: Djokovic beats Alcaraz, Scheffler claims men's golf gold

The women's road race is under way at the Olympics

Day nine of the 2024 Paris Olympics offers up some of the most anticipated events of the entire Games, including the men's 100m final and the men's tennis singles final. Our live tracker is your one-stop shop for all the action, news and, of course, medals!

17:36 CET - The USA’s Scottie Scheffler has won gold in the men’s golf after a nail-biting final round. Scheffler finished on 19 under par with Great Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood just one shot behind and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama one further back. Fleetwood claimed the silver and Matsuyama the bronze.

17:14 CET - The third and final gymnastics medal event of the day is over with the Philippines’ Carlos Yulo claiming his second gold of the Games in the men’s vault final. Armenia’s Artur Davtyan took home the silver with Harry Hepworth of Great Britain securing the bronze.

Carlos Yulo of the Philippines won his second gold of the Games AFP

17:02 CET - Novak Djokovic has defeated Carlos Alcaraz to win gold in the men’s singles tennis at Roland Garros! The Serbian superstar had never won an Olympic event before and he now adds the gold to his record collection of 24 Grand Slam titles.

The thrilling final was decided by tiebreaks in both sets with Djokovic winning 7-6, 7-6.

Djokovic finally has his gold medal Flashscore

16:41 CET - The women’s skeet final has wrapped up with Chile’s Francisca Crovetto Chadid winning gold, Amber Jo Rutter of Great Britain taking silver and Austen Jewell Smith of the USA claiming the bronze.

Women's skeet medalists Flashscore

16:27 CET - Over to the gymnastics again where Algeria’s Kaylia Memour has won gold in the women’s uneven bars ahead of China’s Qiu Qiyuan (silver) and the USA’s Sunisa Lee (bronze).

Women's uneven bar results Flashscore

16:22 CET - Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh have claimed bronze in the men’s badminton doubles after beating the Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen. The Malaysians won two games to one.

15:45 CET - Novak Djokovic has edged the opening set in the men's tennis final against Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros. You can keep an eye on the Olympic tennis here.

15:39 CET - Over in the gymnastics, China have snapped up gold and silver from the men’s rings final with Liu Yang and Zou Jingyuan finishing first and second. Greece’s Eleftherios Petrounias took bronze.

Men's rings medalists Flashscore

15:35 CET - China's Fan Zhendong has won the gold medal in the men's table tennis singles by beating Sweden's Truls Moregard 4-1, Moregard took the silver. French player Felix Lebrun won the bronze earlier.

Zhendong Fan of China celebrates after winning his gold medal match against Truls Moregard of Sweden Reuters

15:11 CET - After snapping up bronze, South Korea have also won gold in the men's individual archery, making it a cool seven archery medals for them! Kim Woojin edged Brady Eliison of the USA 6-5 to win the gold-medal clash.

South Korea's Kim Woojin won gold in the men's individual AFP / Flashscore

15:00 CET - There is plenty of top-notch athletics to come this evening with the highlight being the men's 100m final, scheduled for 21:50 CET. Elsewhere on the track, the women's 200m heats have been happening as well as the women's 400m hurdles heats. Catch up on the progress of those events via the links.

14:55 CET - At the archery range, South Korea have secured yet another medal with Lee Wooseok defeating Germany’s Florian Unruh 6-0 to claim the men’s individual bronze. Incredibly, that is South Korea's sixth medal in archery at the Paris Games.

14:18 CET - Over to the table tennis where France’s 17-year-old prodigy Felix Lebrun has won the bronze-medal match in the men’s singles against Brazil’s Hugo Calderano. Lebrun won 4 games to 0.

14:12 CET - There have been further bronze medals handed out in the boxing. Reminder: All the losing semi-finalists are given a bronze in the Games. As such, Yunior Alcantara Reyes of the Dominican Republic (men’s 51kg), Wyatt Sanford of Canada (men’s 63.5kg), Cristian Javier Pinales of the Dominican Republic (men’s 80kg) and Enmanuel Reyes Pla of Spain (men’s 92kg) have all been awarded bronze medals.

13:45 CET - Germany's Jessica von Bredow-Werndl has defended her Olympic title in the individual dressage with a mightily impressive score of 90.093. Fellow German Isabell Werth takes silver and Great Britain's Charlotte Fry claims bronze.

Final standings Flashscore

13:24 CET - Over in Roland Garros, Spanish duo Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo have claimed bronze in the women's doubles, easing past Czechia's Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova in straight sets.

12:47 CET - It's a bronze medal for North Korea in the women's 54kg boxing event, with Pang Cholmi losing narrowly on points to Chang Yuan of China.

12:23 CET - Lin Yu-ting has beaten Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria by a unanimous decision in a featherweight quarter-final fight to ensure Taiwan's third boxing medal of the Games.

Lin and Algeria's Imane Khelif have been at the centre of a social media storm this week due to them being disqualified at the 2023 World Championships after falling foul of unspecified International Boxing Association's gender eligibility rules.

11:52 CET - Despite playing for over 40 minutes with 10 men, India are through to the semi-finals in the men's hockey tournament after a dramatic 4-2 shootout victory over Great Britain.

11:37 CET - Some disappointing news as Jamaica's world champion Shericka Jackson has withdrawn from the 200m event in Paris, less than a month after she suffered an injury at a tune-up meet in Hungary.

Jackson also missed the 100m saying her injury played a part in the decision.

10:51 CET - There are three medal matches to be played in Roland Garros this afternoon, including a heavyweight men's singles final between the top two seeds, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

10:20 CET - With 20 sets of medals to be handed out today, it promises to be a thrilling Sunday in Paris. Here's how the medal table currently looks - will there be any big changes on Day 9?

Current medal table Flashscore

10:08 CET - The final round in the men's golf event at Le Golf National is now underway, with several of the world's best players still all in contention for a shot at Olympic glory.

One player who won't be in action today, however, is Great Britain's Matt Fitzpatrick after a thumb injury forced him to withdraw from the tournament last night.

09:05 CET - Organisers have cancelled Sunday's swimming training session for the triathlon mixed relay event after recent heavy rain affected water quality levels in the Seine.

The decision was made late on Saturday after tests showed water quality did not meet the required threshold following rain on July 31 and August 1. The mixed relay race is scheduled for Monday.

08:00 CET - If Saturday got you excited, today will be the cherry on the cake with medals to come in golf, tennis, boxing, cycling, athletics and the last of the swimming finals! It's going to be one hell of a day in Paris, that's for sure. But don't worry, we will cover all the medals and major events for you right here.

You can check out the pick of the day's action here and catch up on Saturday's medals here.