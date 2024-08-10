Paris Olympics LIVE: Ethiopia's Tola wins men's marathon as penultimate day gets underway

We've reached the penultimate day of the 2024 Olympics but things are hardly winding down in Paris with numerous medals still to be won and nothing to choose between the USA and China at the top of the table.

10:08 CET - Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia has won gold in the men's marathon, navigating a tricky course to finish in a superb time of 2:06:26.

Belgium's Bashir Abdi crossed the line second to claim silver while Benson Kipruto of Kenya earned the bronze.

Final race results Flashscore

08:54 CET - With a remarkable 39 sets of medals to be handed out today, there could be a number of significant changes to the medal table. Here's how it currently looks ahead of Day 15.

Latest medal table Flashscore

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the penultimate day of the 2024 Olympic Games!

There may only be two days left, but if you're concerned that there may not be enough events to fill the entirety of your Saturday at this late stage, fear not.

First up on another jam-packed day is the men's marathon, which gets underway in 30 minutes, and before that's even over, the bronze medals in the men's handball and water polo will be fought for.

So, get some snacks, get comfortable on the sofa, and strap in for another day sure to be full of drama.