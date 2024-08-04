Advertisement
  2. Paris Olympics LIVE: Final round underway at Le Golf National, dressage gold up for grabs

Updated
Xander Schauffele is tied for the lead heading into the final round in the men's golf event
Day nine of the 2024 Paris Olympics offers up some of the most anticipated events of the entire Games, including the men's 100m final and the men's tennis singles final. Our live tracker is your one-stop shop for all the action, news and, of course, medals!

View the medal table and full schedule here.

12:23 CET - Lin Yu-ting has beaten Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria by a unanimous decision in a featherweight quarter-final fight to ensure Taiwan's third boxing medal of the Games.

Lin and Algeria's Imane Khelif have been at the centre of a social media storm this week due to them being disqualified at the 2023 World Championships after falling foul of unspecified International Boxing Association's gender eligibility rules.

11:52 CET - Despite playing for over 40 minutes with 10 men, India are through to the semi-finals in the men's hockey tournament after a dramatic 4-2 shootout victory over Great Britain.

Follow the rest of today's quarter-finals here.

11:37 CET - Some disappointing news as Jamaica's world champion Shericka Jackson has withdrawn from the 200m event in Paris, less than a month after she suffered an injury at a tune-up meet in Hungary.

Jackson also missed the 100m saying her injury played a part in the decision.

Read the full story here.

10:51 CET - There are three medal matches to be played in Roland Garros this afternoon, including a heavyweight men's singles final between the top two seeds, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Read a preview of the final here.

10:20 CET - With 20 sets of medals to be handed out today, it promises to be a thrilling Sunday in Paris. Here's how the medal table currently looks - will there be any big changes on Day 9?

Current medal table
Current medal tableFlashscore

10:08 CET - The final round in the men's golf event at Le Golf National is now underway, with several of the world's best players still all in contention for a shot at Olympic glory. 

One player who won't be in action today, however, is Great Britain's Matt Fitzpatrick after a thumb injury forced him to withdraw from the tournament last night.

09:05 CET - Organisers have cancelled Sunday's swimming training session for the triathlon mixed relay event after recent heavy rain affected water quality levels in the Seine. 

The decision was made late on Saturday after tests showed water quality did not meet the required threshold following rain on July 31 and August 1. The mixed relay race is scheduled for Monday.

08:00 CET - If Saturday got you excited, today will be the cherry on the cake with medals to come in golf, tennis, boxing, cycling, athletics and the last of the swimming finals! It's going to be one hell of a day in Paris, that's for sure. But don't worry, we will cover all the medals and major events for you right here.

You can check out the pick of the day's action here and catch up on Saturday's medals here.

Mentions
Olympic Games
