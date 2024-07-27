Paris Olympics LIVE: First full day of Olympics sees cycling & rugby take centre stage

Throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics, we will be following the action in our live daily tracker. Here we will bring you the major news, results and, of course, the medals!

10:02 CET - The International Olympic Committee have issued an apology after South Korea's athletes were incorrectly introduced as North Korean at last night's opening ceremony in Paris.

09:30 CET - Some early news to bring you, with today's men's skateboarding postponed because of the wet weather conditions in the French capital. The event will now begin on Monday instead.

08:00 CET - We've had two days of Olympic action already with some events starting on Wednesday and Thursday but today is the first full day of action at the 2024 Games and boy, is it a packed day!

Throughout the Olympics, the best place to view the daily schedule and medal schedule is on our dedicated Olympics news page - see the schedule for the Games here.

There is so much to enjoy today from archery to handball, and football to surfing but the standout events will be those involving medals. The ones that stick out are the 400m freestyle finals in the swimming, the road cycling individual time trials and the men's rugby sevens medal matches. Read up on our daily picks for Saturday here.

