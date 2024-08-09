Paris Olympics LIVE: Football medal matches underway, Argentina clinch hockey bronze

Spain and Germany are playing for the women's football bronze medal

With just three days left of the Paris Olympics, the finals are coming thick and fast as nations and their athletes battle it out to claim the remaining medals.

See the full schedule and medal table here

15:50 CET - Argentina have edged Belgium on penalties to win the women's hockey bronze medal after the match finished 2-2 after regular time.

15:30 CET - In case you missed it, the first medal match in the day's football is underway with women's world champions Spain taking on Germany for bronze. As it stands, it's still goalless.

Later on, from 18:00 CET, Spain's men's side take to the field to face hosts France for Olympic gold!

14:09 CET - Czechia's Martin Fuksa has won gold in the men's canoe single 1000m. Brazil's Isaquias Queiroz took silver, and Moldova's Serghei Tarnovschi claimed bronze.

13:43 CET - France have beaten Japan in the men's team table tennis bronze medal clash, meaning they will be adding to the home nation's already impressive medal tally.

France celebrate winning their bronze Profimedia

13:42 CET - Germany sealed gold in the men's kayak double 500m final, with Hungary coming in second to secure the silver medal, and Australia picking up the bronze.

13:33 CET - Toby Roberts wins gold for Team GB! The 19-year-old finished first in the men's bouldering and lead climbing final to claim Britain's 14th gold medal at the Olympics. Japan's Sorato Anraku took silver, and Austria's Jakob Schubert claimed bronze.

Roberts claimed GB's 14th gold Profimedia, Flashscore

13:30 CET - New Zealand paddler Lisa Carrington's gold rush continued when she secured a seventh Olympic gold medal and her second of the Paris Games, winning the women's 500m kayak double race with Alicia Hoskin.

Hungarians Tamara Csipes and Alida Dora Gazso took second place and after a lengthy review their second boat, crewed by Noemie Pupp and Sara Fojt, were awarded a bronze medal in a tie for third place with Germans Paulina Paszek and Jule Marie Hake.

New Zealand duo Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin in action Reuters

13:07 CET - The Chinese pair of Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya powered to victory in the women's canoe double 500m final, setting a new Olympic record of 1:52.81 and breaking the mark of 1:53.73 that they set earlier in the day.

Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok came in second to take silver, with Canada's Sloan Mackenzie and Katie Vincent finishing third.

11:55 CET - The main event today will be the men's football final at Parc des Princes between Thierry Henry's France and Spain.

The hosts have reached the final undefeated and conceding just one goal while Spain had a little hiccup along the way with a loss to Egypt in the group stage.

Form aside, it promises to be a cracker and the home crowd will be pumped up to see their footballers claim gold for the first time in 40 years. But can Spain upset the odds?

The match kicks off at 18:00 CET Flashscore

09:36 CET - Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky won the men's 10km marathon swimming gold, holding off German silver medallist Oliver Klemet in a gruelling slog along the final length of the Seine River.

There was more medal joy for Hungary, with David Betlehem claiming bronze for the nation.

Four swimmers failed to finish the race, while Sweden's Victor Johansson elected not to start citing health concerns about the water quality.

Rasovszky, however, was not to be denied, three years after being beaten for the gold at Tokyo by another German in Florian Wellbrock.

He crossed the finish in one hour, 50 minutes and 52.7 seconds, 2.1 seconds ahead of Klemet.

Three medalists Flashscore

08:47 CET - American superstar Noah Lyles stated that his Paris Games are over, hours after he needed medical attention following his surprise third-place finish in the 200 metres when it was also revealed that he tested positive for COVID.

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of Day 14 of the 2024 Olympic Games!

The first action of the day will take place in the river Seine, with the world's best swimmers battling their way through the heart of Paris in the gruelling men's marathon.

The race is getting underway as we speak.