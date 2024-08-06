Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Paris Olympics LIVE: France and USA win surfing golds as Games enters 11th day

Paris Olympics LIVE: France and USA win surfing golds as Games enters 11th day

Updated
Kauli Vaast of France rides a wave in Tahiti
Kauli Vaast of France rides a wave in TahitiAFP / Flashscore
It's Day 11 of the Olympic Games in Paris and the action continues on Tuesday with 16 more sets of medals up for grabs. Follow all of the action with Flashscore.

11:45 CET - Turkey and Denmark are through to the semi-finals of the women's handball and volleyball respectively, beating China and the Netherlands. 

08:45 CET - Today's action will get underway in 15 minutes with a women's quarter-final between China and Turkey in the volleyball. 

Click here to read more about today's agenda

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome another day of dramatic Olympic action.

We start the day with medals set to be decided in the equestrian with the jumping final, before we switch our attention to Marseille and the sailing.

There are also boxing and diving medals to be battled for, before the headline act of the day will see a 'grudge match' on the track between Norway's Jakob Ingerbrigtsen and Britain's Josh Kerr.

Before we get into today's action, we had plenty of surfing drama from Tahiti overnight...

Tahitian Kauli Vaast surfed a near-perfect final to claim the gold medal for France in the men's event at Teahupo'o, leaving Australian tube-riding maestro Jack Robinson with silver.

In the women's final meanwhile, Caroline Marks of the United States added Olympic gold to her 2023 world title with a tight victory over Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb.

Brazil's Gabriel Medina won the bronze medal in the men's event with France's Johanne Defay finishing third in the women's.

Read more here

Mentions
Olympic Games
Related Articles
Dutch men win 3x3 basketball gold over France as Germany women defeat Spain
France made to sweat against Egypt as Mateta leads hosts into Olympic final
American Valarie Allman wins second successive women's discus title
Show more
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Fullkrug, joins West Ham, Barcelona upping efforts to sign Olmo
Paris Olympics LIVE: Duplantis breaks pole vault world record, Dutch delight in 3x3 final
Galatasaray meet Young Boys as Champions League play-off draw throws up interesting ties
South Korea's An Se-young beats China's He Bingjiao to claim women's singles gold

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings