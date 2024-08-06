Paris Olympics LIVE: France and USA win surfing golds as Games enters 11th day

It's Day 11 of the Olympic Games in Paris and the action continues on Tuesday with 16 more sets of medals up for grabs. Follow all of the action with Flashscore.

11:45 CET - Turkey and Denmark are through to the semi-finals of the women's handball and volleyball respectively, beating China and the Netherlands.

08:45 CET - Today's action will get underway in 15 minutes with a women's quarter-final between China and Turkey in the volleyball.

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome another day of dramatic Olympic action.

We start the day with medals set to be decided in the equestrian with the jumping final, before we switch our attention to Marseille and the sailing.

There are also boxing and diving medals to be battled for, before the headline act of the day will see a 'grudge match' on the track between Norway's Jakob Ingerbrigtsen and Britain's Josh Kerr.

Before we get into today's action, we had plenty of surfing drama from Tahiti overnight...

Tahitian Kauli Vaast surfed a near-perfect final to claim the gold medal for France in the men's event at Teahupo'o, leaving Australian tube-riding maestro Jack Robinson with silver.

In the women's final meanwhile, Caroline Marks of the United States added Olympic gold to her 2023 world title with a tight victory over Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb.

Brazil's Gabriel Medina won the bronze medal in the men's event with France's Johanne Defay finishing third in the women's.

