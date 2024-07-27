Paris Olympics LIVE: France to face Fiji in rugby sevens final, Grace Brown wins cycling gold

Throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics, we will be following the action in our live daily tracker. Here we will bring you the major news, results and, of course, the medals!

16:15 CET - Joining France in the rugby sevens final will be holders Fiji after they proved too strong for Australia in their 31-7 semi-final victory.

16:13 CET - Grace Brown has clinched gold for Australia in the women's time trial! It is the nation's first-ever gold in this event, as Brown recorded a time of 39:38.24.

Anna Henderson of Great Britain clinched silver, while Chloe Dygert picked up bronze.

15:54 CET - Home nation France are into the men's rugby sevens final which takes place later tonight, beating South Africa 19-5.

15:23 CET - The two leading favourites to win the men's tennis, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, showed just why they are the players to beat, cruising into the second round in double quick time.

You can follow all the results from the tennis with our live Tennis Tracker here.

15:21 CET - World champions Germany have got their men's basketball Olympic campaign off to a great start, comfortably beating Japan 97-77. Orlando Magic man Franz Wagner starred, scoring 22 points for his nation.

14:55 CET - The second set of games in the men's football are set to be played today, with the first two matches just five minutes away. Argentina, who lost their opening contest, will face Iraq, while Spain take on the Dominican Republic.

Follow all of the men's football scores live.

14:02 CET - Iga Swiatek, who is the world No.1 and heavy favourite to clinch gold in women's tennis, was given a bit of a scare in Paris, but the Pole ended up beating Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-2, 7-5 to move into the second round.

You can follow all the tennis results from the Olympics with our usual Tennis Tracker here.

12:57 CET - The first match in the men's basketball has just finished, with Australia getting the better of Spain 92-80.

Meanwhile, in the men's hockey, Great Britain eased past Spain 4-0 in their opening group game, while Belgium saw off Ireland 2-0.

12:40 CET - With rain falling in the French capital, all tennis matches on the outside courts at Roland-Garros have been delayed. Women's world number one Iga Swiatek is in action though, under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier against Irina-Camelia Begu.

12:03 CET - Another gold medal for China in the women's 3m synchronised springboard, with USA taking silver and Great Britain capturing bronze.

11:42 CET - China have clinched the first gold medal of the Paris Olympics! Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao beat South Korea 16-12 in the 10m air rifle event to earn top prize.

11:04 CET - The men's basketball has now got underway, with Australia taking on Spain. The diving has also begun with the Women's 3m Synchronised Springboard.

11:00 CET - The first medal of the Paris Olympics 2024 has gone to Kazakhstan! They came out on top in the bronze medal match in the 10m air rifle mixed event, beating Germany 17-5!

10:02 CET - The International Olympic Committee have issued an apology after South Korea's athletes were incorrectly introduced as North Korean at last night's opening ceremony in Paris.

Read the full story here.

09:30 CET - Some early news to bring you, with today's men's skateboarding postponed because of the wet weather conditions in the French capital. The event will now begin on Monday instead.

08:00 CET - We've had two days of Olympic action already with some events starting on Wednesday and Thursday but today is the first full day of action at the 2024 Games and boy, is it a packed day!

Throughout the Olympics, the best place to view the daily schedule and medal schedule is on our dedicated Olympics news page - see the schedule for the Games here.

There is so much to enjoy today from archery to handball, and football to surfing but the standout events will be those involving medals. The ones that stick out are the 400m freestyle finals in the swimming, the road cycling individual time trials and the men's rugby sevens medal matches. Read up on our daily picks for Saturday here.

To get you primed for the Olympics catch up on some of our features and specials below: