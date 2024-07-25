Paris Olympics LIVE: France & USA win in women's football, men's rugby quarters complete

Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored twice as France beat Colombia 3-2 in their Olympic opener

Throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics, we will be following the action in our live daily tracker. Here we will bring you the major news, results and, of course, the medals!

00:10 CET - That’s all from us on the tracker for today. In case you didn’t know, there will be no events tomorrow as it is the opening ceremony day in Paris but we will be back with you on Saturday with all the biggest Olympic news!

23:14 CET - In the final women's handball match of the day, Sweden defeated Nordic rivals Norway 32-28 to get their campaign off to a winning start. Catch up on all the day's women's handball here.

23:03 CET - Tokyo 2020 bronze medalists USA have started their women’s football tournament off with a comfortable 3-0 win over 10-woman Zambia.

In the other late game of the day, hosts France held on to edge Colombia 3-2 after leading 3-0 at the break.

22:54 CET - There have been some big upsets in the rugby sevens with New Zealand and Argentina now out of medal contention! Here are the results from the men’s quarter-finals:

New Zealand 7-14 South Africa

Argentina 14-26 France

Fiji 19-15 Ireland

Australia 18-0 USA

21:03 CET - Over in Group C of the women's football, Brazil have edged Nigeria 1-0 to go level at the top of the standings with Spain, who earlier defeated Japan.

20:54 CET - Germany have made a statement start to the women's football by crushing Australia's Matildas 3-0 in Marseille. The Germans go to the top of Group B with the win with heavyweights USA facing Zambia in the other Group B clash of the day from 21:00 CET.

Hosts France are also in action from 21:00 CET, taking on Zambia.

Key match stats Flashscore

20:35 CET - Back to the women’s handball where hosts, and reigning Olympic champions, France have edged Hungary 31-28 in their tournament opener.

In the last match of the day in Paris, it’s a Scandinavian derby with Sweden facing Norway.

18:58 CET - In the first matches of the women's football, Spain have won 2-1 against Japan and Canada have beaten New Zealand by the same scoreline.

17:35 CET - The Korean women's handball have stunned Germany 23-22 to get their tournament off to a flying start. Earlier, Brazil comprehensively beat Spain. You can follow the women's handball here.

17:02 CET - The women's football is underway with a couple of big fixtures. World champions Spain are taking on Japan while Canada are facing New Zealand.

16:51 CET - The group stage of the men's rugby sevens has wrapped up with New Zealand coming back to edge Ireland 14-12 to take top spot in Group A. The quarter-finals will take place this evening, check out the rugby fixtures here.

15:53 CET - Group C of the men's rugby sevens has concluded with Fiji taking top spot after a hard-fought 19-12 win over hosts France. The Flying Fijians' success came after the USA defeated Uruguay but France pipped the Americans to second spot in the group on score difference.

15:09 CET - Speaking ahead of the men's tennis, Novak Djokovic (37) has maintained that unlike his contemporaries Andy Murray and Rafa Nadal, retirement is still some way off for him. Read his full comments here.

Djokovic has no intentions to retire yet Reuters, Opta by StatsPerform

14:50 CET - Group B of the men's rugby sevens has concluded with Australia coming out on top, Argentina second, Kenya last and Samoa with a chance of making the quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed sides. Australia edged Argentina to top spot with a 20-14 win to close out the group.

13:55 CET - In the second women's handball match of the Games, the Netherlands edged Angola 34-31. Follow the women's handball action here.

At the hour, the men's rugby sevens will resume after a blockbuster first day yesterday. Today the sides will play their third and final pool matches before the placement matches and quarter-finals this evening.

13:30 CET - It was a strong start for South Korea in the archery today as Lim Si-Hyeon (21) set a new world record in the female individual qualification before the Koreans finished top in the female team category with an Olympic record to boot. The first records of the 2024 Games!

12:24 CET - The Olympics tennis draw has taken place and the men's side has thrown up a mouth-watering potential second-round clash between legends Novak Djokovic (37) and Rafael Nadal (38).

11:40 CET - Romanian long jumper Florentina Iusco (28) will not compete at the Olympics after global sport's top court partially upheld a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appeal on Thursday following her positive test for a banned substance last year. Read more here.

11:25 CET - In more tennis retirement news, three-time Grand Slam champion and Rio Olympics silver medallist Angelique Kerber (36) will retire from the sport after the Paris Games.

11:11 CET - The women's handball is getting underway this morning, and in the first match, Denmark beat Slovenia 27-19.

09:07 CET - We start the day with some sad news, with Andy Murray (37) announcing that he will only be competing in the doubles at the Olympics, meaning that his singles career has come to an end.

08:00 CET - The opening ceremony may not be until tomorrow, but the action has already begun at the Paris Olympics and will continue this morning.

The handball and the archery will both get underway in the next few hours before the football and rugby competitions, which began yesterday, resume.

