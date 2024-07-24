Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Paris Olympics LIVE: Games underway with Argentina & Spain both in men's football action

Paris Olympics LIVE: Games underway with Argentina & Spain both in men's football action

Updated
Argentina and Morocco kicked off the men's football in Saint-Étienne
Argentina and Morocco kicked off the men's football in Saint-ÉtienneAFP / Flashscore
Throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics, we will be following the action in our live daily tracker. Here we will bring you the major news, results and, of course, the medals!

15:54 CET - At half-time in the opening men's football matches, Spain and Uzbekistan are level at 1-1 while Morocco are leading Argentina 1-0.

Over in the rugby sevens, Australia have started the men's tournament with a 21-14 win over Samoa.

15:31 CET - The first goal of the Games has gone in! Spain's Marc Pubill is the man to break the deadlock, they lead Uzbekistan 1-0 at Parc des Princes.

15:25 CET - Not to be outdone by the football, the men's rugby sevens will kick off at Stade de France in five minutes with Australia taking on Samoa. Follow the men's rugby here.

15:00 CET - The Olympics opening men's football matches, and indeed opening events, Argentina vs Morocco and Spain vs Uzbekistan are both underway meaning the 2024 Paris Olympics has started in a sporting sense!

14:25 CET - Team USA have named tennis superstar Coco Gauff (20) as their female flagbearer, alongside LeBron James (39). It doesn't get much more power-couply than that!

"I never thought in a million years I would have the honour of carrying the American flag for Team USA in the opening ceremony," Gauff said in response to the appointment.

"I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is."

Read more about that here.

13:20 CET - So, what's happening today? Well, the men's football and rugby tournaments are both starting. 

At 15:00 CET, the football gets started with two favourites in action. Argentina are taking on Morocco in Saint-Étienne while Spain are playing Uzbekistan at Parc des Princes.

You can follow the men's football here.

In the men's rugby sevens, the pool stage is kicking off at Stade de France with Australia facing Samoa at 15:30 CET with many matches following straight after.

You can follow the men's rugby here.

12:55 CET - You'd be forgiven for not knowing that the 2024 Paris Olympics start today as the opening ceremony is not until Friday. However, a few events are getting started ahead of the rest. Namely, the men's football and men's rugby sevens will be the first events to begin with play starting in both events this afternoon.

The first men's football matches kick off at 15:00 CET while the rugby will begin shortly after at 15:30 CET. Stay tuned for all the major updates and related Olympic news!

Mentions
Olympic Games
Related Articles
Football and rugby kick off Olympic proceedings at Paris 2024
When is the Olympics match between Brazil and Nigeria? Everything you need to know
Spain and USA top Olympic women's football billing in Paris
Show more
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bologna sign Dallinga, Pep admits Ederson could leave
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Star names in short supply in men's Olympic football tournament
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings