Paris Olympics LIVE: Hall & El Bakkali star in athletics as Australia make golden history

Quincy Hall of the USA won gold in the men's 400m final

It's Day 12 at the Paris Olympics with more than 20 sets of medals up for grabs on Wednesday. Follow all the action from Paris with Flashscore.

23:50 CET - That is all for another day of drama from the Games. Be sure to tune into the Olympics tracker again tomorrow for the major news and all the medals!

23:30 CET - Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak has won the day’s last gold in the men’s 80kg boxing final after defeating Nurbek Oralbay of Kazakhstan. Oralbay will take a silver medal home.

With those final medals of day 12, take a look at the full standings below. With four golds, it was Australia's day in Paris, and their total of 18 makes this their most successful Games ever. The question is, can anyone catch the USA? They have amassed 94 medals already!

Full medal standings Flashscore

23:00 CET - The last bit of action tonight is in the boxing and we have some medals already. Cuba's Erislandy Alvarez Borges has defeated France’s Sofiane Oumiha in the men’s 63.5kg final to claim gold.

Cuba's Erislandy Alvarez Borges won gold in the men's 63.5kg AFP / Flashscore

22:22 CET - Earlier, Hou Zhihui of China won the gold medal in the Olympic women's 49kg weightlifting. Mihaela Cambei of Romania took silver with Thailand's Surodchana Khambao claiming bronze.

22:20 CET - Over in the wrestling, Japan's Nao Kusaka won the gold medal in the men's 77kg Greco-Roman, while Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan claimed silver. Armenia's Malkhas Amoyan and Kyrgyzstan's Akzhol Makhmudov took bronze medals.

Nao Kusaka of Japan celebrates winning gold in the match against Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan Reuters

Iran's Mohammad Hadi Saravi won gold in the men's 97kg with Artur Aleksanyan of Aremina settling for silver. Cuba's Gabriel Rosillo and Uzur Dzhuzupbetook of Kyrgyzstan claimed bronzes.

In the women's freestyle, Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States won the 50kg gold by beating silver medallist Yusneylys Guzman of Cuba. Japan's Yui Susaki and Feng Ziqi of China earned bronzes.

22:13 CET - Some medals have been handed out in the taekwondo events. In the men’s -58kg category, South Korea’s Park Taejoon defeated Gashim Magomedov of Azerbaijan for gold. Earlier, bronze medals were won in the same category by France’s Cyian Ravet and Tunisia’s Mohamed Khalil Jandoubi.

In the women’s -49kg, Thailand’s Panipak Wongpattanakit beat China’s Guo Qing to defend her Olympic title with Iran’s Mobina Nematzadeh and Croatia’s Lena Stojkovic claiming bronze medals.

Panipak Wongpattanakit of Thailand celebrates winning the gold medal against Guo Qing of China Reuters

21:55 CET - A bit of Moroccan magic has powered Soufiane El Bakkali to retain gold in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase final. The USA’s Kenneth Rooks took silver ahead of Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya, who claimed bronze. That was the final medal event of the athletics session at Stade de France.

In dramatic scenes, world record holder Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia crashed over one of the obstacles and did not finish the race due to injuries sustained. Girma had been going on the attack before the bad fall.

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's 3000m steeplechase final AFP

21:45 CET - Nina Kennedy has added yet another gold to Australia’s brilliant day in Paris! Kennedy won the women’s pole vault final with a best jump of 4.90 metres. Katie Moon of the USA recorded the second-best jump with Canada’s Alysha Newman coming in third in what was a tense three-way finish.

Nina Kennedy was pumped up on her way to gold AFP / Flashscore

21:40 CET - Jamaica’s Roje Stona has won gold in the men’s discus with an Olympic record best throw of 70.00 metres. World record holder, and prior Olympic record holder, Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania took silver with Australian Matthew Denny clinching bronze.

21:22 CET - The men’s 400m final has been won by the USA’s Quincy Hall, who ran it in 43.40 seconds. Hall came from deep in the field to burst ahead of Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith in the final stretch of a thrilling race! Hudson-Smith had to settle for silver with Zambia's Muzala Samukonga claiming the bronze medal.

Men's 400m final results Flashscore

20:35 CET - China have claimed gold in the women's synchronised swimming team acrobatic routine! They were last up and had some job to beat Team USA's dazzling display but they did that and more. Stunning gold medal. The USA took silver with Spain claiming bronze.

Team acrobatic routine medalists Flashscore

20:30 CET - The host nation are loving their team sports at these Olympics and that theme has shown no signs of slowing down tonight. The women's basketball team join the men in the semi-finals after a comfortable 84-71 win against Germany.

20:20 CET - The 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles has secured his place in the men's 200m Olympic final after coming second in the second semi-final with a time of 20.08.

Elsewhere, 200m silver medalist in Tokyo Kenneth Bednarek won the first semi-final with a time of 20.00 but the gold medalist from Tokyo Andre De Grasse is out after finishing third in the same semi-final!

19:37 CET - USA have won gold in the women's team pursuit, beating favourites New Zealand to extend their lead over China at the top of the medal table.

Great Britain beat Italy to bronze.

18:43 CET - Australia's golden day continues with their men's cycling team picking up gold in the team pursuit after pipping Great Britain in the final. It was a close race with a wobble ultimately derailing British hopes. Italy secured the bronze ahead of Denmark.

18:15 CET - We have some medals to report with the men's 61kg weightlifting concluded. China’s Li Fabin took gold, Thailand’s Theeraping Silahai was awarded silver and the USA’s Hampton Morris picked up the bonze.

Men's 61kg medalists Flashscore

Over in the men’s park final in the skateboarding, Australia have landed another gold via Keegan Palmer, who successfully defended his Olympic title, with the USA’s Tom Schaar earning silver and Brazil’s Augusto Akio grabbing bronze.

16:55 CET - The men's dinghy race is over after having to be resailed due to low winds. Australia's Matt Wearn won gold, Pavlos Kontides of Cyrpus picked up silver with Peru’s Stefano Peschiera getting the bronze.

16:40 CET - It promises to be another fun evening in the Stade de France with plenty of medals to be handed out in the athletics. The highlights will be the women's pole vault final, the men's discus throw final and the men's 400m final. On top of that, there are the men's 200m semi-finals to enjoy! See the evening's athletics program below.

This evening highlights in the athletics Flashscore

16:10 CET - There was some drama in the medal race of the men's dinghy down in Marseille. The field was heading to the third mark when race controllers called for the race to be abandoned due to a lack of wind. The race is being resailed.

14:40 CET - The first of a few sailing medals to be handed out today have been claimed with the women's dinghy medal race now over. Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands took gold with Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark second and Line Flem Hoest of Norway in third.

Women's dinghy medalists Flashscore

14:20 CET - Flying Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen set a new world record in the men's track cycling sprint as he topped the time sheets in qualifications. Another day of searing pace at the National Velodrome began with Australian Matthew Richardson first breaking the world record set by Trinidad and Tobago's Paul Nicholas in 2019.

Richardson clocked 9.091 seconds to beat Nicholas's existing mark of 9.100 but he did not hold the record for long as the 27-year-old Lavreysen, fresh from his team sprint gold on Tuesday, bombed around the track to clock 9.088, averaging 79kph.

Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands in action Reuters

Extremely warm conditions inside the velodrome, together with slightly higher banking on the curves, have made for fast sprinting times.

Australia will face Britain for gold in the men's team pursuit final later today with the women's team pursuit gold also being decided.

13:20 CET - As was expected, Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland has won the gold medal in the speed climbing with a time of 6.10 seconds. That's the second fastest time ever, after the 6.06 that she set on Monday!

China's Deng Lijuan took the silver and Poland's Aleksandra Kalucka claimed bronze.

Miroslaw secured gold in the women's speed climbing Reuters / Flashscore

12:35 CET - There has been chaos in the men's 5,000m heats today with runners colliding and falling on the final straight of the first heat and a rogue cameraman wandering onto the track in the second, disrupting the race!

11:08 CET - In devastating news for India, wrestler Vinesh Phogat (29) has been disqualified just hours before the women's 50kg freestyle final after failing to make weight.

She reportedly stayed up all night trying to lose the weight required but was around 100g over this morning.

10:25 CET - The first gold of the day has been won by Spain, who have prevailed in the race walk relay ahead of Ecuador and Australia. That's the nation's second gold of the Games.

The final result Flashscore

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of another action-packed day at the Olympics. We start with the marathon race walk relay, which is just getting underway, whilst we may see more world records on the climbing wall and in the velodrome.

Later tonight, the men's 400-metre final headlines the night underneath the lights of the Stade de France.

We will bring you news of every single medal from the Games, as well the biggest news from the French capital throughout the day.