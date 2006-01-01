Advertisement
Paris Olympics LIVE: Handball and archery getting underway as rugby and football continue

The stage is set in ParisAFP, Flashscore
Throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics, we will be following the action in our live daily tracker. Here we will bring you the major news, results and, of course, the medals!

08:00 CET - The opening ceremony may not be until tomorrow, but the action has already begun at the Paris Olympics and will continue this morning.

The handball and the archery will both get underway in the next few hours before the football and rugby competitions, which began yesterday, resume. 

Catch up on yesterday's action and look ahead to today's here

