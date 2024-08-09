Paris Olympics LIVE: Hungary's Rasovszky claims swimming gold, China win women's canoe sprint

The top three on the podium of the 10k marathon swimming event

With just three days left of the Paris Olympics, the finals are coming thick and fast as nations and their athletes battle it out to claim the remaining medals.

13:07 CET - China have won the gold medal in the women's canoe double 500-metre final at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, as Ukraine came second to secure the silver medal, and Canada picked up the bronze.

11:55 CET - The main event today will be the men's football final at Parc des Princes between Thierry Henry's France and Spain.

The hosts have reached the final undefeated and conceding just one goal while Spain had a little hiccup along the way with a loss to Egypt in the group stage.

Form aside, it promises to be a cracker and the home crowd will be pumped up to see their footballers claim gold for the first time in 40 years. But can Spain upset the odds?

The match kicks off at 18:00 CET Flashscore

09:36 CET - Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky won the men's 10km marathon swimming gold, holding off German silver medallist Oliver Klemet in a gruelling slog along the final length of the Seine River.

There was more medal joy for Hungary, with David Betlehem claiming bronze for the nation.

Four swimmers failed to finish the race, while Sweden's Victor Johansson elected not to start citing health concerns about the water quality.

Rasovszky, however, was not to be denied, three years after being beaten for the gold at Tokyo by another German in Florian Wellbrock.

He crossed the finish in one hour, 50 minutes and 52.7 seconds, 2.1 seconds ahead of Klemet.

Three medalists Flashscore

08:47 CET - American superstar Noah Lyles stated that his Paris Games are over, hours after he needed medical attention following his surprise third-place finish in the 200 metres when it was also revealed that he tested positive for COVID.

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of Day 14 of the 2024 Olympic Games!

The first action of the day will take place in the river Seine, with the world's best swimmers battling their way through the heart of Paris in the gruelling men's marathon.

The race is getting underway as we speak.