Paris Olympics LIVE: Jamaica out of 4x100m relay, Watson sets climbing world record

Jamaica's men have failed to qualify for the 4x100m relay for the first time in 20 years

The Olympics is entering its final stages, but there are still plenty of medals up for grabs in a wide variety of sports. You can keep up with who wins what in today's events including the men's 200m final, right here.

14:00 CET - In the men’s kayak four 500m final at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Germany have claimed gold with Australia clinching silver ahead of Spain, who took the bronze medal.

Before that, New Zealand won gold in the women's kayak four 500m final. Germany came in second to take the silver medal, with Hungary picking up the bronze.

New Zealand's women's kayak four after winning gold Reuters

Earlier, In the men’s canoe double 500m final, the Chinese pair took gold ahead of Italy in second and Spain in third.

13:20 CET - Italy's Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti have won gold in the mixed multihull sailing final.

Argentina's Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco clinched silver while New Zealand's Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson took the bronze.

13:05 CET - Indonesia’s Veddriq Leonardo has won gold in the men’s speed climbing, pipping China’s Wu Peng in the final duel.

The USA’s Sam Watson won the bronze-medal face-off with a world record time of 4.74 seconds! If only he’d have won his semi-final…

The men's speed climbing medalists Flashscore

12:55 CET - Double world champion Chase Jackson of the United States has failed to qualify for the shot put final after a miserable performance in the heats.

"I do not really know what happened," she said. "I guess the pressure got to me. I don't really have a lot to say about it. I just want to get to my family."

12:35 CET - The United States took the first, convincing step towards ending their men’s 4x100 metres relay drought when they qualified fastest in the heats, with a lot more firepower to come. The big news was that Jamaica crashed out after two horrible changeovers - they will not be in the final for the first time in 20 years.

The USA women’s team also look well-placed to reclaim the title from Jamaica after qualifying fastest.

12:25 CET - The first sailing medals of the day have been handed out with the mixed dinghy race now over. Austria snatched gold with the Japanese pair taking silver and Sweden's duo claiming bronze.

09:40 CET - The first gold medal of the day has gone to Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands, who has won the women's swimming marathon ahead of Moesha Johnson of Australia and Cinevra Taddeucci of Italy.

It was a gruelling race with the swimmers having to fight against a strong current in the river Seine, and Van Rouwendaal overtook Johnson to claim victory just before the end.

The podium Flashscore

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of Day 13 of the 2024 Olympic Games!

They say 13 is an unlucky number, but plenty of athletes won't feel like that come the end of the day with gold medals aplenty up for grabs including one in one of the biggest events, the men's 200m final.

First up though, we have the women's swimming marathon, which is getting underway as we speak. The athletes will swim 10km through the river Seine, which has been deemed clean enough after failing tests earlier in the Games.

