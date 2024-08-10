Paris Olympics LIVE: Kenya's Kipyegon breaks Olympic record in 1,500m, men's 4x400m up next

We've reached the penultimate day of the 2024 Olympics but things are hardly winding down in Paris with numerous medals still to be won and nothing to choose between the USA and China at the top of the table.

20:40 CET - BREAKING NEWS - American gymnast Jordan Chiles is set to lose her bronze medal in the women’s artistic gymnastics floor exercise competition after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favour of an appeal by Romania's Ana Barbosu, who will move up to third place, it said on Saturday.

Barbosu and her team had appealed to CAS that an inquiry filed over the results in that event was done so past the one-minute deadline and that Chiles should not be awarded the score of 13.766 that lifted her to third place behind winner Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and silver medallist Simone Biles of the United States.

Chiles had initially been awarded a score of 13.666, while Barbosu scored 13.700.

"The inquiry submitted on behalf of Ms Jordan Chiles in the final of the women’s floor exercise was raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline," CAS said.

"The initial score of 13.666 given to Ms Jordan Chiles in the final of the women’s floor exercise shall be reinstated."

20:30 CET - Uzbekistan's Razambek Jamalov won the men's 74kg wrestling freestyle gold, while Japan's Daichi Takatani claimed silver in Paris.

Kyle Dake of the United States and Albania's Chermen Valiev won bronze.

20:20 CET - Kenya's Faith Kipyegon has broken the Olympic record in the women's 1,500m final! Australia's Jessica Hull was in second place with a time of 3:52.56 and Georgia Bell broke a national record to take home bronze after edging Ethiopia's Diribie Welteji on the line.

1,500m women's final result Flashscore

20:08 CET - Following his 1500m disappointment, Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen has made amends in the 5000m, coasting to a brilliant gold medal victory. Kenya's Ronald Kwemoi claimed silver, and the USA's Grant Fisher bronze.

Ingebrigtsen has won 5000m gold Profimedia, Flashscore

19:44 CET - Ahmed Elgendy has taken Egypt's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics, winning the men's Modern Pentathlon with a world record 1,555 points. Japan's Taishu Sato claimed the silver and Italy's Giorgio Malan the bronze.

19:39 CET - Another victory for the USA in the athletics, with Masai Russell edging yet another super-tight race by 0.01 seconds in the women's 100m hurdles. France's Cyrena Samba-Mayela was unfortunate to finish in second, while Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn claimed bronze. It is also the French's first medal in the athletics in Paris.

Women's 100m Hurdles times Flashscore

19:19 CET - Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi has won gold after a breathtaking 800m race, pipping Canada's Marco Arop by 0.01 seconds. Algeria's Djamel Sedjati managed to clinch bronze.

19:08 CET - Brazil have won their bronze medal match against Turkey in the women's volleyball, battling to a very competitive 3-1 win.

19:05 CET - USA are the women's Olympic football champions, beating Brazil 1-0 in a tight contest to win the gold medal. The only goal of the game came from forward Mallory Swanson.

Match stats Flashscore

19:01 CET - Portugal have won their first gold medal of this year's Olympics, claiming a stunning victory ahead of Italy in second and Denmark in third.

18:15 CET - Norway's Solfrid Koanda has broken the Olympic record as she takes the gold medal in the women's 81kg weightlifting. She got an incredible total score of 275 after six rounds, ahead of Egypt's Sara Ahmed and Ecuador's Patricia Dajmos.

Women's 81kg weightlifting final results Flashscore

18:03 CET - New Zealand's Lydia Ko has just won gold in the women's golf! She finished on -10, two shots under silver medalist Esther Henseleit of Germany after a tense final day.

China's Xi Yu Lin claimed the bronze medal with a 7 under par after edging a trio of players on -6.

17:45 CET - Moving away for a moment from the football and China have beaten local rivals Japan 3-0 in the women's team table tennis gold medal match.

17:20 CET - Brazil thought they took the lead in the women's final after a smart finish from Ludmila but VAR shows she was clearly in an offside position.

17:15 CET - USA have dominated the first quarter of an hour in the women's football final but they have yet to create a big chance and it remains 0-0.

16:39 CET - Spain have won their fifth gold medal in Paris after they edged past Australia 11-9 in the women's water polo final.

Spain celebrate scoring against Australia Profimedia

16:31 CET - Home nation France will have to settle for silver in the women's handball final, after suffering a 29-21 defeat to Norway. It is the Norwegians' third gold of the Paris Olympics.

16:25 CET - Another victory for China, and they have managed to clean sweep all the diving golds! Cao Yuan has come out on top in the men's 10m platform final, with Japan's Tamai Rikuto claiming silver and Great Britain's Noah Williams taking bronze.

16:00 CET - It is yet another gold medal for China, as they have come out on top in the rhythmic group all-around final! Israel managed to secure silver, while Italy picked up bronze.

The Chinese gymnasts performing Profimedia

14:52 CET - In the final race of the Olympic regatta, Canada’s Katie Vincent has won the women’s 200m canoe single race by one-hundredth of a second from American Nevin Harrison, with Cuba’s Cirilo Duboys picking up the bronze.

After a strong start, Harrison’s slender lead evaporated over the last 50 metres, allowing Vincent to snatch victory following a photo finish.

Final race result Flashscore

14:39 CET - It's gold for reigning champions France in the men's volleyball competition after an impressive 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 victory over Poland in the final.

The host nation - roared on by a fervent crowd in the South Paris Arena - becomes just the third country to win successive gold medals in the event.

14:17 CET - China's weightlifting sensation Liu Huanhua is the Olympic champion in the men's 102kg category. Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan took silver, with Yauheni Tsikhantsou earning the final spot on the podium.

13:57 CET - In the men's kayak single 1000m race, Josef Dostal of the Czech Republic has pulled off an incredible victory, holding off a strong late challenge from silver medallist Hungary's Adam Varga and Balint Kopasz, who won gold in Tokyo but had to settle for bronze this time around.

13:38 CET - New Zealand's Lisa Carrington has completed a stunning clean sweep of gold medals in her Olympic events by winning the women's kayak single 500m title in her third and final competition.

Hungary's Tamara Csipes came second to take the silver medal, with Denmark's Emma Aastrand Jorgensen picking up the bronze.

Final standings Flashscore

13:25 CET - Slovenia's Janja Garnbret has claimed gold in the women's boulder and lead final with a brilliant overall score of 168.5, finishing ahead of the USA's Brooke Raboutou (156) and Austria's Jessica Pilz (147.4) in second and third respectively.

13:03 CET - Gianmarco Tamberi's defence of his Olympic high jump title is in doubt after the Italian experienced the same stabbing kidney pain that led him to visit the hospital days before the preliminary round.

The 32-year-old shared gold with Qatar's Mutaz Barshim at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but said he awoke at 5am on Saturday experiencing "stabbing" pain from kidney colic - acute pain in the kidney area caused by an obstruction - that had bothered him a few days earlier.

12:49 CET - Serbia have secured a deserved bronze medal in the men's basketball, bouncing back from their dramatic semi-final defeat to the USA on Thursday to beat Germany 93-83.

12:05 CET - Another couple of bronze medals have been awarded, with the Netherlands edging the USA 11-10 in the women's water polo and South Korea earning a spot on the podium after beating Germany 3-0 in the women's team table tennis event.

11:42 CET - Denmark have picked up the bronze medal in the women's handball competition, beating Sweden 30-25 to secure a place on the podium for the first time since 2004.

10:08 CET - Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia has won gold in the men's marathon, navigating a tricky course to finish in a superb time of 2:06:26.

Belgium's Bashir Abdi crossed the line second to claim silver while Benson Kipruto of Kenya earned the bronze.

Final race results Flashscore

08:54 CET - With a remarkable 39 sets of medals to be handed out today, there could be a number of significant changes to the medal table. Here's how it currently looks ahead of Day 15.

Latest medal table Flashscore

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the penultimate day of the 2024 Olympic Games!

There may only be two days left, but if you're concerned that there may not be enough events to fill the entirety of your Saturday at this late stage, fear not.

First up on another jam-packed day is the men's marathon, which gets underway in 30 minutes, and before that's even over, the bronze medals in the men's handball and water polo will be fought for.

So, get some snacks, get comfortable on the sofa, and strap in for another day sure to be full of drama.